Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
MMA legends, best-selling artists and more…
Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
Conor McGregor
View this post on Instagram
The MMA legend was spotted at nightclub Sky2.0 for the Lil Baby performance. He shares a series of pictures from his night out in the city on his social media.
Lil Baby
View this post on Instagram
Hip-Hop star Lil Baby made his way to Sky2.0 to deliver an unforgettable night. The musician played two hit shows this week.
Bryan Adams
View this post on InstagramImages
You might also like
The Canadian musical legend performed a show in Dubai this weekend, also celebrating his birthday. He was in Dubai as part of a world tour for his 15th studio album.
Images: Socials
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT