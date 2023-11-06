MMA legends, best-selling artists and more…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Conor McGregor

The MMA legend was spotted at nightclub Sky2.0 for the Lil Baby performance. He shares a series of pictures from his night out in the city on his social media.

Lil Baby

Hip-Hop star Lil Baby made his way to Sky2.0 to deliver an unforgettable night. The musician played two hit shows this week.

Bryan Adams

The Canadian musical legend performed a show in Dubai this weekend, also celebrating his birthday. He was in Dubai as part of a world tour for his 15th studio album.

