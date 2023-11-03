The ‘Gather for Gaza’ campaign is in full swing…

Soul Collective DXB, a group made up of chefs, restaurateurs and creative minds, has come together to announce a series of fundraising events in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and the Little Wings Foundation.

The campaign, titled ‘Gather for Gaza’, was conceived to unite the community in support of the people of Palestine. The inaugural event, held on October 30, showcased 10 celebrated Dubai-based food brands, several Palestinian artists and a gathering of 300 supporters.

The event, hosted by Dubai-based chef and personality Hattem Mattar, successfully raised over Dhs125,000. The total amount was donated to the Emirates Red Crescent to offer support and aid to the Gaza civilians impacted by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The itinerary for the next stint of dates is below, with further dates to be announced in due time.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Business Bay

Date: Monday, November 6

Concept: A curated listening session by HCHF residents Tariq Omar, eLo, BCM, Jayesh.

When: 7pm to 10pm.

21grams, Meyan Mall, Umm Suqeim 2

Date: Wednesday, November 8

Concept: An evening melding soul food with community spirit.

When: Starting at 6pm.

BOCA, DIFC

Date: Sunday, November 12

Concept: An exclusive late lunch crafted by acclaimed chefs including Greg Malouf, Bethany Kehdy, Faisal Naser, Rita Soueidan, Patricia Roig and Sara Aqel.

Time: 3pm to 6pm.

More information on upcoming events at Hoe Lee Kow, Zinn, and 71 Steak & Grill to be revealed soon.

Other ways to help

To learn all about how you can help, where you can donate and other resources, visit here. To register to attend the ‘Gather for Gaza’ events, follow the Soul Collective DXB social media channels.

Images: Supplied