Our top picks for everyone on your Christmas lists…
For her: Matcha Union ritual set, Dhs225, theeditdubai.com
For him: Assouline notebook, Dhs260, thatconceptstore.com
For parents: House of Flair fish plates, Dhs200, @houseofflairdubai
For foodies: Vegan leather knife bag, Dhs350, chefsplay.com
For pets: Ouai pet shampoo, Dhs126, lookfantastic.ae
For the one who has it all: Misho Pandaia ring stack, Dhs737, theeditdubai.com
For children: My Little World book set by HH Sheikh Mohammed, Dhs111, virginmegastore.ae
For secret santa: Prosecco pong, Dhs75, amazon.ae
For a stocking filler: Dr. Vranjes Firenze candle snuffer and wick trimmer, Dhs190, thatconceptstore.com
For pets: NEXT Christmas pudding dog costume, Dhs72, next.ae
For her: Kayali Oudgasm fragrance set, Dhs514, hudabeauty.com
For the homebody: Silsal Arabian Nights Arabic coffee dallah, Dhs275, ounass.ae
For a stocking filler: Accentuate card game, Dhs97, amazon.ae
For the homebody: The Rume scented candles, Dhs150, @the.rume
For parents: Michael Aram cheese knife set, Dhs700, ounass.ae
For the one who has it all: Bang and Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones, Dhs2,660, ounass.ae
For children: Instax Mini 12 camera, Dhs359, @fujifilminstaxme
For the homebody: Baratza Encore coffee grinder, Dhs838, bycypher.com
For him: NEXT novelty socks, Dhs90, next.ae
For foodies: Smeg milk frother, Dhs799, crateandbarrel.me
For her: Matcha Union ritual set, Dhs225, theeditdubai.com
For him: Assouline notebook, Dhs260, thatconceptstore.com
For parents: House of Flair fish plates, Dhs200, @houseofflairdubai
For foodies: Vegan leather knife bag, Dhs350, chefsplay.com
For pets: Ouai pet shampoo, Dhs126, lookfantastic.ae
For the one who has it all: Misho Pandaia ring stack, Dhs737, theeditdubai.com
For children: My Little World book set by HH Sheikh Mohammed, Dhs111, virginmegastore.ae
For secret santa: Prosecco pong, Dhs75, amazon.ae
For a stocking filler: Dr. Vranjes Firenze candle snuffer and wick trimmer, Dhs190, thatconceptstore.com
For pets: NEXT Christmas pudding dog costume, Dhs72, next.ae
For her: Kayali Oudgasm fragrance set, Dhs514, hudabeauty.com
For the homebody: Silsal Arabian Nights Arabic coffee dallah, Dhs275, ounass.ae
For a stocking filler: Accentuate card game, Dhs97, amazon.ae
For the homebody: The Rume scented candles, Dhs150, @the.rume
For parents: Michael Aram cheese knife set, Dhs700, ounass.ae
For the one who has it all: Bang and Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones, Dhs2,660, ounass.ae
For children: Instax Mini 12 camera, Dhs359, @fujifilminstaxme
For the homebody: Baratza Encore coffee grinder, Dhs838, bycypher.com
For him: NEXT novelty socks, Dhs90, next.ae
For foodies: Smeg milk frother, Dhs799, crateandbarrel.me
From stocking fillers to gifts for your pet…
Shop now: Matcha Union set theeditdubai.com/ Assouline notebook thatconceptstore.com/ House of Flair plates house-of-flair.com / Chef’s Play knife bag chefsplay.com / Ouai pet shampoo lookfantastic.ae / Misho rings theeditdubai.com / My Little World children’s books virginmegastore.ae / Prosecco pong amazon.ae / Candle snuffer and wick trimmer thatconceptstore.com / Dog Christmas pudding costume next.ae / Kayali fragrance hudabeauty.com / Arabic coffee dallah ounass.ae / Accentuate card game amazon.ae / The Rume scented candles @the.rume / Cheese knife set ounass.ae / Bang and Olufsen headphones ounass.ae / Instax Mini 12 camera @fujifilminstaxme/ Coffee grinder bycypher.com / NEXT odd socks next.ae / Smeg milk frother crateandbarrel.me
Images: Provided/Social/Unsplash
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in