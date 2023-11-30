A little festive treat every day of the week…

The festive season may be all about giving, but that shouldn’t mean not treating yourself too. And what’s better than a gift that keeps on giving every day of the month?

Here’s our pick of the best advent calendars available in the UAE.

Namshi

Namshi’s Beauty Box extends even beyond Christmas, filled with 30 beauty treats to spoil you every day of December. Worth over Dhs1,840, it’s priced at just Dhs449, and features skincare, fragrance and make-up buys from brands such as Estee Lauder, Nuxe, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Victoria’s Secret.

Dhs449. namshi.com

Rituals

Count down to Christmas with Rituals Cosmetics’ Rituals of Advent calendar, designed to add a little festive cheer to the 24 days leading up to the big one. Adding a sprinkling of surprise to every morning, a luxury gift is found behind every door, with products to pamper the body and soul, including hair masks, mini candles, skincare and soap bars.

Dhs450. bloomingdales.ae

Mimi & Lula

For the little ladies in your life, the Mimi & Lula advent calendar is a welcome change from chocolate, with each door neatly packed with 24 beautiful accessories. Count down to the big day by untying a ribbon and opening a little door each day to reveal a clip, bow or hairband full of shimmers and sparkles, perfect for brightening up dull winter days.

Dhs189. harriandeve.com

L’Occitane

Unwrap a L’Occitane treat a day during the 24-days leading up to Christmas with their duo of beauty advent calendars. The classic calendar is a reasonably priced Dhs249, and features goodies like the divine cream, shea butter hand cream and almond milk concentrate, plus some surprise limited editions. The luxury calendar, priced at Dhs499, also comes as a luxury 24-piece collection of top beauty heroes, including six full-sized favourites.

Dhs249 to Dhs499. ae.loccitane.com

Newby Teas

For the tea lover in your life, the resplendent Tea Palace is the perfect way to start cool winter mornings this December. This year’s advent calendar from the luxury tea brand Newby Teas of London showcases 24 varieties of high-quality tea bags, designed in a Rajasthani-inspired palace, an ode to the home of some of the world’s most beloved brews. Beneath the 24 tea bag drawers are a trio of intriguing archways. What lies behind are samples of Newby’s exquisite loose-leaf teas – namely Vanilla Classic, Masala Chai and Indian Breakfast – which serve as the ideal introduction to Newby’s extensive loose-leaf range.

Dhs735. newbyteas.com

Net-A-Porter

NET-A-PORTER’s cult-status advent calendar has had a transformation for 2023. The now lantern-shaped advent calendar features 10 full and mini sized beauty products from some of the biggest names in the business, like Pat McGrath, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Charlotte Tilbury. But new for 2023, the advent calendar also features an edit of five jewellery, home and fashion gifts

Dhs1,165. net-a-porter.com

Look Fantastic Men’s Advent Calendar

Look Fantastic’s ladies advent calendar is always a sellout, but did you know they also do one for the guys? Treat the important man in your life to 25 brilliant beauty buys to leave them feeling pampered this festive season. Packed with 26 grooming essentials, 13 of which are full-size, the products from brands like ManCave, Bulldog and Elemis are worth over Dhs1,500.

Dhs430. lookfantastic.ae

By Terry

Packed with everything you’ll need to create all of your festive season looks the By Terry advent calendar for 2023 is filled with treats for the make-up lover in your life. This luxurious Christmas advent calendar contains 10 make-up & skincare must-haves in full size, 12 travel sizes and two face and eye brushes. Spoilers ahead: highlights include a hyaluronic eye serum, tea to tan face and body bronze, and a baume de rose Micellar water.

Dhs887. lookfantastic.ae

Pretty Little Thing

Treat yourself to 24 beauty buys in one with Pretty Little Thing’s beauty advent calendar. For Dhs288, you’ll bag yourself beauty products from brands like Peaches & Cream, Bondi Sands, Morphe and Pixi, worth Dhs1,00.

Dhs288. prettylittlething.ae

Charlotte Tilbury

Fans of cult beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury will be delighted to know the brand’s staple-packed advent calendar is now available in the UAE – and for the first time ever online too, as the brand has launched its e-commerce site. This one may only have 12 doors, but perfectly packaged inside each of the dozen diamond chest drawers you’ll find full sized Charlotte Tilbury favourites, with two full-size products and 10 mini signatures. Favourites like Tilbury’s beloved Magic Cream, Hollywood complexion blush, and Pillow Talk push-up mascara await behind the beautiful chest draws.

Dhs990. ae.charlottetilbury.com

Lush

LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics’ Advent calendar is packed with twenty-five vegan, exciting favourites to enjoy the yuletide season. The limited-edition box comes filled with shower gels, bath bombs, scrubs and even scented candles from both the festive and regular range. Best of all, the beautifully designed box is the perfect place to store your beauty bits and bathroom essentials afterwards. Pre-order now and you’ll receive it just in time for December 1.

Dhs995. lush.com

The Body Shop

There’s a trio of advent calendars to pick up at The Body Shop this Christmas, each packed with festive goodies from the brand’s beloved Community Fair Trade partners, so you’ll be supporting smaller producers while treating yourself or a loved one. The smallest of the three Advent Calendars, the Box of Wishes Advent Calendar contains 24 treats, including best-selling face masks, body care and beauty tools; the Big Advent Calendar is filled with 25 surprises to puff, polish and nourish you from head to toe; then there’s the Ultimate Advent Calendar for true beauty lovers, with new and iconic full-sized bestsellers.

Dhs399 Box of Wishes, Dhs599 The Big Advent Calendar, Dhs849 Ultimate Advent Calendar, thebodyshop.ae