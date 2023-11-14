Mini World, big fun…

Global Village Dubai has unveiled a brand new attraction for Season 28, and it’s taking the family-fun experience up a notch. The multicultural family-fun destination announced the opening of Mini World, a fusion of the most iconic attractions from around the world spanning a massive 10,300 square metres.

Not quite mini, if you think about it.

The details

This immersive showcase features 25 miniature replicas of famous landmarks from across the globe, including Burj Al Arab, Arc de Triomphe and the Pyramids of Giza. Surrounding the replicas are 30 food outlets, kiosks and food trucks, offering authentic fare from the cuisines of each monument’s origin country.

While you go on an exciting journey of world exploration through sights and tastes, you can relax in the dedicated picnic area as well as the all-new Wonder Stage, where there is plenty happening to be entertained as you unwind.

Mini World is also home to Mini Golf, a 3,300 square-metre space boasting an 18-hole mini golf course. Perfect for visitors of all ages, it’s a fun activity for the competitive lot of you.

Coming soon…

Coming soon is the Neon Galaxy Adventure Park, featuring ten thrilling zones specially designed for kids aged seven and above.

There are ninja courses, net climbing towers and fun rides like the Donut Slide, Cyclone Slide, Air Coaster and more, ensuring the little ones have the best time ever.

There are already loads of fun, exciting things happening at Global Village this year and you have the chance to experience all of that until April 28, 2024. Check out our definitive guide to all the highlights and beyond here. For the full list of artists taking centre stage, visit here.

Did you know you can get to Global Village Dubai for just Dhs10?

If you really want to go but are not sure how to get there, fret not as Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will be resuming public bus services to Global Village Dubai with the start of the new season on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Read more about the bus routes here.

