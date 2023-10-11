No car, no problem!

Global Village Dubai is reopening its doors this month and if you really want to go but are not sure how to get there? Don’t worry! Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will be resuming public bus services to Global Village Dubai with the start of the new season on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

As always, the attraction had closed doors during the summer, all thanks (but no thanks) to the sweltering UAE heat. Gearing up to welcome visitors from far and wide once again, Global Village Dubai will be easily accessible by all with the bus service. As such, the services will resume on the day the venue opens its doors on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Where do I hop on board?

The operational network of the services features four routes connecting the village to different parts of the city.

Route 102, which departs from Rashdiya Bus Station to Global Village will rotate at intervals of 60 minutes.

Route 103 departs from Al Ittihad Bus Station to the Global Village every 40 minutes, while Route 104 commences from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to the Global Village every 60 minutes.

Finally, Route 106 sets off from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to the Global Village, running every 60 minutes.

Fares for these buses are capped at a very reasonable rate. A single trip to the location will cost you just Dhs10.

The RTA is deploying deluxe coaches to run this service, with high-quality buses with utmost comfort and safety measures in place.

Going on year 28

As always, season 28 of the most loved outdoor attraction in the city is slated to run for a total of six months, from October 18 to April 28, 2024.

Visitors can expect to see all the resident attractions, including pavilions from countries around the world, House of Fear (said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors), whacky fun exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and the newly-introduced ‘Road to Asia’.

Ticket prices for the season are increasing slightly this year. Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday and except public holidays, will now be priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate. Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate.

For the complete list of exciting new performances coming to the Global Village Dubai stage this year, head here.

