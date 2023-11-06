Making things easier for you…

Global Village: Arguably one of Dubai’s biggest attractions in the season, with a foot count that we are glad we don’t have to keep a tally of.

It is always hustling and bustling with tourists, residents and those who know their way around like the back of their hand.

For some, it can seem like a daunting endeavour (we feel you) which is why we have put together the ultimate guide to Global Village Dubai – to make things easier for beginners.

Getting there

All roads in Dubai lead to Global Village and your guide cannot begin without knowing how to get there.

Whether you take a taxi, the bus, or drive: getting to Global Village has never been easier because Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the public bus services to Global Village Dubai have resumed once again. And the bus fare is just Dhs10.

If you’re driving down the E311, there is a designated Global Village exit that I’m sure your GPS won’t allow you to miss.

Once you arrive, if you didn’t pre-book your tickets online, tickets will cost Dhs30 at the gate and Dhs27 if you book online.

Eat and drink

As far as food and drink goes in Global Village we are quite literally spoilt for choice, from food on skewers to pasta in massive parmesan wheels, burgers and beyond. Let’s also not forget about the incredible desserts waiting to be discovered.

You can find a majority of the food stalls scattered around the place, however, the main foodie areas we recommend checking out are Happiness Street, Railway Market, and the Floating Market.

Attractions

More than just a wonderful place to explore, Global Village constantly has fun and entertaining acts for the whole family to enjoy. This year there are some fantastic acts to witness including the Philippine troupe and America’s Got Talent alumni, Urban Crew and plenty more.

There’s a theme park with a Ferris wheel that is hard to miss – arcade games and a haunted house as well as mini golf and much more. If your stomach can hack it, Ripley’s Believe it or Not (as seen on TV) is home to over 250 weird and wonderful installations for you to check out.

How could we possibly forget that Global Village is also home to some spectacular fireworks displays that typically take place every weekend?

Shopping

One of the main reasons for many of us to head to Global Village, whether you’re looking to pick up trinkets and gizmos, or trying to find some jewellery that is beautiful and won’t break the bank. Global Village is the ultimate one-stop shop for just about anything that your shopaholic heart could desire.

Global Village, Dubailand, open 4pm to 12am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae