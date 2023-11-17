Sponsored: From festive afternoon teas to Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve…

Turkey Takeaway

Indulge in a turkey takeaway with all the trimmings and desserts prepared by the chefs at Fairmont The Palm.

Saucy Santa’s Brunch

Kick off Christmas with a popular Christmas Jumper Party plus saucy games hosted by DJ Richie (Dubai 92), live entertainment and special drinks. You can even win a brunch for two at Ba Boldy Asian.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Enjoy a fab Christmas tree lighting complete with a choir, a pantomime show, a visit from Santa and some festive treats at Mashrabiya.

Festive Afternoon Tea

At Mashrabiya, indulge in sweet and savoury treats for its afternoon tea while sipping on tea from around the world. You can even add on a festive drink.

Christmas Eve

The hotel is celebrating Christmas Eve with a themed buffet for dinner at Flow Kitchen, and a Brazilian churrascaria experience at Frevo.

Christmas Day

On December 25, enjoy a lavish festive-themed buffet with Christmas specialities at Flow Kitchen complete with live entertainment. Bring the little ones along as Santa will visit.

Boxing Day

Celebrate December 26 with lunch with succulent meats cooked on a live wood fire alongside other traditional BBQ dishes and live entertainment at Seagrill.

New Year’s Eve

There is plenty going on at Fairmont The Palm to say adieu to 2023. At Flow Kitchen there’s a buffet with cooking stations and at Little Miss India you can expect fragrant food and signature drinks plus vibrant music. For a Brazilian feast head to Frevo, while Seagrill Bistro is offering up a five-course European-inspired menu. Craving Asian flavours, head to Ba Boldy Asian where there’s also an after-party after the clock strikes 12.

Want a calmer night out? Mashrabiya is the place to be with loved ones where you can enjoy with a champagne menu and an uninterrupted view of the Dubai skyline.

Spa deals

Need to rejuvenate for the New Year? Opt for a spa treatment off the festive menu. There are two options to pick from: Winter Warmer for Dhs650, or Restore Radiance for Dhs700. Both sessions are 90 minutes long and are sure to put you in a great mood to welcome in 2024.

