Your festive meal all wrapped up…

Hosting a festive celebration at home this silly season? Then take the stress out of cooking and let the experts do their thing with a turkey takeaway from one of the city’s top restaurants or hotels.

Here are the best places to get a turkey takeaway in Abu Dhabi 2023.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Turkey to go is given a celebrity chef touch at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, with a takeaway from Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill. Available from November 15, 2023 to January 7, 2024, there’s three turkey sizes to choose from, complete with an assortment of sides, stuffing, pies, soups, sauces, and a medley of festive desserts. If you’re not a turkey fan, you can also order a cooked to order sirloin. Be sure to give 24 hours’ notice.

Price: Dhs570 for 5kg to 6kg, Dhs725 for 7kg to 8kg, Dhs835 for 9kg to 10kg. Dhs359 per kg for sirloin

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Rabdan. Tel: (0)2 654 3291. fairmont.com

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Savor a traditional festive feast at home on either December 24 or 25, 2023, and let Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi take care of things on the food front. You’ll be able to serve up a delicious stuffed roast accompanied by a wide range of traditional trimmings and sides like cranberry sauce, gravy, baked bread pudding, roasted carrots, parsnips and more.

Price: Dhs850

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, Al Bateen. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. hyatt.com

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Enjoy a stress-free holiday gathering with your nearest and dearest with a festive turkey takeaway from Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. The butterball turkey is available from December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024, and comes complete with a turkey brined in the hotel’s secret recipe and served with all the trimmings, including chestnut and apricot stuffing, roast potatoes, herb roasted root vegetables, buttered brussels sprouts with chestnuts and crispy veal bacon, roast gravy, and cranberry sauce. You can also add on either a yule log or carrot cake from Osmo. Orders should be made at least 48 hours in advance.

Price: Dhs585 for a 7kg turkey (order by November 30 and get it for Dhs500). Dhs150 for yule log and Dhs300 for carrot cake

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

The culinary team at Jumeirah are taking care of the cooking this festive season with their selection of takeaway roasts. Pick from either honey glazed turkey, roasted leg of lamb or herb crusted beef brisket, all served up with Christmas classics. It’s available from December 12, 2023 to January 2, 2024 with 48 hours’ notice given.

Price: Dhs450 lamb, Dhs650 turkey, Dhs695 beef

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island. Tel: (0)2 811 4444. jumeirah.com

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

There’s a duo of home catering options from Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi this holiday season. Available from December 7 to 30, 2023 with 48 hours’ advanced notice, go traditional with a slow roasted turkey takeaway with all the trimmings, or go for something a little different and order the roasted lamb asado from the hotel’s Argentinian restaurant, Maté. It comes with mushrooms, roasted potatoes and sautéd vegetables.

Price: Dhs650 lamb, Dhs830 turkey

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. hyatt.com

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The Ritz-Carlton’s culinary team are serving up an excellent spread of Christmas classics this festive season. Available from November 20 until December 31, 2023, expect a whole roasted turkey with stuffing, gravy and roasted root vegetables to enjoy at home. You’ll need to give 48 hours advanced notice.

Price: Dhs650

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Al Rawdah. Tel: (0)2 818 8203. ritzcarlton.com

The St Regis Abu Dhabi

Going far beyond the traditional turkey with trimmings, the extensive at-home options from St Regis Abu Dhabi have a legion of festive celebrations covered, all available to order from November 23, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Of course, there’s the whole roasted turkey with classic trimmings and mince pies, but you can also add a starter of terrine of foie gras with a brioche loaf and a dessert of a beloved Bûche de Noël, infused with the rich flavours of chocolate, vanilla, mixed berries, and hazelnut. Looking for something other than turkey? There’s an Angus beef tomahawk that serves four with a selection of sides, or a Scottish salmon fillet with lemon butter sauce, also for four, with sides of gratin dauphinois, roasted jumbo asparagus and brussel sprouts.

Price: Dhs225 for foie gras terrine, Dhs450 salmon, Dhs450 turkey for 5 to 8, Dhs650 for turkey for 9 to 12, Dhs850 beef. Dhs200 Christmas cake

The Terrace on the Corniche, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. marriott.com

The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Tuck into a taste of St Regis at home, with a herb-roasted turkey to take away. Available from November 17, 2023 to January 7, 2024, it’s paired with a chestnut and sage stuffing and all of the festive trimmings. For those looking for something less traditional, the hotel’s chefs have prepared a whole grilled salmon. To sweeten the festivities, add on a classic Christmas fruitcake, inspired by the storied legacy of the St. Regis brand. Book a day in advanced.

Price: Dhs550 turkey, Dhs575 salmon. Dhs180 for Christmas cake

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island. Tel: (0)2 498 8443. marriott.com

The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Culinary stress is cancelled this season, so if you’re around Yas Island, The WB Abu Dhabi will take care of your classic holiday feast with their turkey takeaway. It features a slow-roasted turkey marinated in citrus and herbs, accompanied by an array of sides like cranberry sauce, gravy and bread rolls. Plus, you get a choice of four sides from a set menu of options like stuffing, honey glazed root vegetables, brussel sprouts, truffle mash, cauliflower and broccoli gratin and roasted seasonal mushrooms. Add on a dessert, with the likes of yule log, Christmas pudding, stollen and Christmas cookies all available to order too. It’s available from December 1 to 25, 2023, and requires 24 hours advanced notice.

Price: from Dhs500

The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. hilton.com

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

Pick up a tasty turkey takeaway from Yas Acres Golf & Country Club from November 21 to December 29, 2023. It comes with apple-flavoured bread stuffing, caramelised chestnuts and cranberry sauce, plus two complimentary side dishes. You can add on more sides for Dhs35 each. Order 48 hours in advance.

Price: Dhs499 with two sides, Dhs35 additional sides

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 208 7222. viyagolf.com

Yas Links

Pick up the ultimate festive feast from Yas Links, with a turkey takeaway available from November 21 to December 31, 2023. You’ll get a seasoned whole roast turkey with all the trimmings, including chestnut stuffing, seasonal vegetables, golden roast potatoes and carrots, plus rich gravy and cranberry sauce for the essential finishing touches. There’s two sides included, and you can order more for Dhs35 each. Order 48 hours in advance.

Price: Dhs449 members, Dhs499 non-members for a 5kg to 6kg turkey

Yas Links, Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 404 3000. viyagolf.com