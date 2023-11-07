The brand’s debut property is accepting reservations from February 2024…

Kerzner International, the parent company behind Atlantis and One&Only, is set to open the first hotel under its new Siro brand in Dubai next year. First announced in 2021, Siro Dubai is now accepting reservations from February 2024 and is described as a first-of-its-kind immersive lifestyle hotel that is centered on fitness and recovery.

Room rates from February 1, 2024 onwards start from Dhs1,900.

The hotel opening will opening in One Za’abeel, following that of One&Only Za’abeel, slated to open this December.

Positioned as Dubai’s ‘first fully integrated fitness & recovery hotel,’ Siro One Za’abeel will be a sanctuary for fitness and wellbeing. Guests will be able to embark on tailored programs and treatments across five experience pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness. It will all be backdropped by a beautiful hotel environment and stunning Dubai skyline views.

The hotel environment has been carefully designed with the hotel’s five pillars in mind, making this a unique hospitality offering. Soundproofed rooms will feature recovery equipment, access to virtual classes and an in-room refuel bar stocked with healthy and nutritious bites. Top tier fitness suites will come with enhanced in-room amenities including a personal gym.

The hotel’s array of fitness and leisure facilities will extend far beyond the traditional hotel gym. Siro One Za’abeel will be equipped with high-tech training facilities such as the two-floor Fitness Lab, where you’ll find a pilates studio, spin studio, yoga studio and multi-sport courts. A serene meditation garden will also be the ideal spot to practice mindfulness in beautiful surroundings. In The Recovery Lab, guests can expect diverse recovery treatments such as percussion therapy, electro muscle stimulation, sports massage therapy, IV therapy, cryotherapy, cupping, dry needling, assisted stretching and more.

Among the specialists leading Siro One Za’abeel’s programs will be two already-announced ambassadors. As part of Team Siro, British-Somali professional boxer and humanitarian, Ramla Ali and British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, will each play an advisory role in the development of Siro, by advising on its training programs.

Siro One Za’abeel, opens February 1, 2024, rates from Dhs1,900. sirohotels.com/dubai