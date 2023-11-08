Sponsored: Give thanks, sing carols and welcome novelty with these glittering selections…

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina unveils a stunning selection of festive offers for you and your loved ones, that will have you welcoming the new year in style as you eat, drink and celebrate your way into 2024 at several super restaurants on site.

Thanksgiving at Connexions

At Connexions, you can enjoy a sumptuous Thanksgiving turkey with several packages to celebrate the holiday season with joy and festivity. A series of exciting events and celebrations beckon, with elaborate decorations and fully-loaded feasts for when you gather at the dinner table with your closest ones.

If your plans for Christmas and Boxing Day include gobbling a terrific turkey from the comfort of your home, Connexions will ensure you have a special festive bird. All you need to do is make sure you place your order 48 hours in advance, before you roll up your sleeves, bust out the silverware and get set to savour their stunning seasonal offerings, with a whopping 25 to 30 IHG per cent discount applicable.

Connexions, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, November 23 to December 26, from Dhs499, Tel:(0) 54 997 8599, @crowneplazadubaimarina

2024 and all of its novel splendour are only weeks away, and there’s no better way to bid farewell to times bygone and usher in a new beginning, than at Connexions. An extensive a la carte menu will ensure you stay fuelled, as you take in breathtaking views of the Dubai marina and look to the future with your near and dear ones.

Connexions, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, December 31, min. spend Dhs300, Tel:(0) 54 997 8599, @crowneplazadubaimarina

Lo+Cale hosts its Christmas Day Brunch: Tinsle & Taste

Lovely Lo+Cale and all its fabulous flavours welcome you to a delightful, family-friendly fest featuring lovely live entertainment that will set the tone for celebrations. While your little ones can indulge in a multitude of engaging fun activities including decorating a gingerbread house and face painting, an excellent Christmas Day brunch is served up for you with packages that include a super 15 per cent discount on bookings made before December 10.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, December 25, 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs215 soft drinks, Dhs315 house drinks and hops, Dhs415 sparkling, Dhs715 bubbles, Dhs99 for ages 6 to 12, children below 6 dine for free. Tel:(0)54 997 8599, localedxb.com

Marina Moonlight Magic at Lo+Cale

On New Year’s Eve, bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year at Lo+Cale’s New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner, where a gorgeous evening comprising a sumptuous dinner buffet and exciting live entertainment will make your experience one to savour and remember. With a live DJ, talented performers and Dubai’s dazzling fireworks display available to enjoy live on the large terrace screens, you have everything you need at Lo+Cale to make a grand entrance into 2024. Book before December 10 for a super 15 per cent discount.

Lo+cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, December 31 8:00pm to 1:00am, Dhs525 soft drinks, Dhs795 house drinks and hops, Dhs995 sparkling, Dhs265 ages 6 to 12, below 6 enjoy free access. Tel: (0) 54 997 8599, localedxb.com

New Year’s Eve at Charm Thai

Tantalising Thai cuisine is waiting to be enjoyed on New Year’s Eve, at one of the city’s finest, Charm Thai. You can choose to be seated either indoors or al fresco, with an enticing a la carte menu of Thai delights and turntable-manufactured beats keeping your feet tapping as you count down the seconds to 2024. With enchanting views of the marina serving as a befitting backdrop, you’ll want to reserve your table right away.

Charm Thai, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, December 31, 5:00pm to 2:00am, min. spend Dhs450. Tel:(0)54 997 8598, @charmthaidxb