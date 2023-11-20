Fun, friends and winning wines headlined this pioneering celebration of grape-based wonders and more…

On the evening of Friday, November 17, we hosted the first ever What’s On Wine Night at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, with our partners for the evening, Gray Mackenzie and Partners (GMP).

Bringing together wine connoisseurs in the capital, a 200-plus strong guest list packed the airy al fresco terrace of the stunning five-star property to enjoy sips, bites and engaging conversation around all things grape. Lovely November weather and the gorgeous backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island served as the ideal setting for the evening.

Guests enjoyed a fun-filled Friday night with a stunning selection of premium wines, cheeses, and cold cuts at a wonderful wallet-friendly experience to kick off the weekend. An eclectic mix of attendees comprised both newcomers to the wine world as well as seasoned pros, as nine beautifully decked-out counters served up an array of red, white, rosé and sparkling. Guests also enjoyed and learned more about great grape varieties, vineyards and regions, at a truly cheer-filled experience that had them raising their glasses at What’s On’s first dedicated celebration of wines in the capital.

We raise a glass to all those that helped make the evening such a fabulous success, and look forward to welcoming you to our next wine night.