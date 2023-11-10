‘Tis the season…

…to do away with the stress of cooking. If you’re not feeling like Gordon Ramsey in the kitchen this year, fear not: you can still host a fabulous dinner in the comfort of your own home.

In fact, there are plenty of places to get a gourmet Thanksgiving or Christmas feast made for you and delivered to your door – some even with crackers included.

So hang up your aprons, here are the 17 tastiest turkey takeaways in Dubai – ready to be prepped, cooked, and delivered in just a few clicks…

Il Caffè, Bulgari Resort

Price: Dhs900 (4kg) or Dhs1,600 (10kg)

Order: Collection only

Available throughout the month of December, pick up your special festive roast turkey with exquisite trimmings at Bulgari Resort’s stunning Italian restaurant, Il Caffè.

Il Caffè, Bulgari Resort, Jumeira Bay Island, Dubai. Available throughout December. Tel:(0)4 777 5555. bulgarihotels.com

Bull & Bear

Price: Dhs1,245 for roast turkey (serves 6 to 8 people), Dhs1,445 for roast beef (serves 6 to 8 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

For those looking to relish a festive feast in the warmth of their own home, Bull & Bear has the perfect turkey takeaway offer. Available from November 15 to December 23, the package includes a whole turkey complete with all the trimmings, which includes beetroot-cured salmon, Valrhona Bûche de Noël, and a festive pudding. Alternatively, you can opt for the slow-roasted beef rib eye with all the trimmings.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 515 9999. WhatsApp at 058 600 6776. bullandbeardifc.com

Chival, La Ville Hotel

Cost: Half (2.5kg) Dhs450, Full (5kg) Dhs750

Order: 48 hours in advance. All Christmas Day orders must be placed before 6pm on December 22.

Those hosting family and friends this festive season can pre-order a turkey from Chival. Available from December 8 to January 1, the roast turkey packages include roast potatoes, roasted carrots, braised red cabbage, Brussels sprouts and chestnuts accompanied by a delicious turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and bread sauce.

Chival, La Ville Hotel and Suites, City Walk, Dubai. December 8 to January 1. Tel:(0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com / @chivaldubai / @lavilledubai

Couqley French Bistro

Cost: Dhs799 for turkey (serves 8 to 10) or Dhs1,199 for turkey with all the trimmings (serves 8 to 10)

Order: 72 hours in advance

Bring the family together with this wholesome feast from Couqley available for groups of eight to 10 people. The feast comes with a selection of sides including aromatic mushroom stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts, potato gratin, truffle mac & cheese, and roasted vegetables, as well as their signature cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. The roast turkey is also available for dine-in at both Couqley locations.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Dubai. Turkey takeaway until December 30. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.com

The Duck Hook

Cost: Dhs495 (serves 2), Dhs825 (serves 4), Dhs1,540 (serves 8), Dhs2,365 (serves 12)

Choose between a boneless sliced turkey breast or stuffed turkey leg served with pigs in blankets (pork or veal), duck fat roasties, honey glazed parsnips and carrots, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower cheese, braised red cabbage, gravy, bread sauce, and cranberry sauce. That’s not all… guests can also choose one dessert each from Christmas pudding to apple crumble and more. Each festive roast comes with Christmas crackers and mince pies! Vegan options are available.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills, Dubai. WhatsApp:(0) 55 140 6273. order.mydigimenu.com

Eataly

Cost: Dhs599 (7kg) or Dhs399 (5kg)

Order: 48 hours in advance

You will find an exquisite range of food options made in Eataly stores, across Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Festival City and Dubai Mall, to takeaway for the festive table, where each item will be cooked fresh and delivered straight to your door including the Christmas classic turkey, Tacchino Arrosto – a succulent roasted turkey marinated with herbs butter, roasted vegetables, served with gravy & cranberry jam. Other options include a beef wellington (Dhs299), a cheese platter (Dhs159), and more.

Eataly Arabia, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, or Dubai Festival City. Tel: (0)4 433 0889. eatalyarabia.com

Grosvenor House

Price: Dhs950 (8kg, serves up to 10 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance, collection only

Take the stress out of Christmas cooking with a delicious turkey together with roast potatoes, steamed carrots, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and other traditional toppings and trimmings.

The Deli Cafe, Grosvenor House Dubai, Tower 1, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 317 6000. marriott.com

Jones the Grocer

Price: Dhs795 (serves 8 to 10)

Get a safe and apricot-stuffed roast turkey with cranberry sauce and juniper-infused gravy for the table this festive season. Prefer a lamb shank? No problem, Jones the Grocer will deliver the goods. For premium sides and an apple cinnamon pie or pumpkin pie, it will total Dhs1,189. For a cheese board or artisan charcuterie board included, it’s Dhs1,449. The sparkling diamond package gets you a turkey or lamb shank, premium sides, a cheese board or artisan charcuterie board, and your choice of cinnamon or pumpkin pie.

Jones the Grocer, all stores across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, jonesthegrocer.com

JW Marriott Marquis

Price: Dhs895 (serves 8 to 10)

Order: 48 hours in advance, collection only

Let JW Marriott Marquis take care of you and your loved ones this Christmas with a traditional turkey prepared by a team of award-winning chefs, served with all the trimmings, including chestnut apple stuffing, bacon-wrapped chipolata sausages, mashed potatoes, rosemary brioche rolls, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and roasted maple glazed vegetables.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai. November 18 to December 26. Tel:(0)4 414 6414. marriott.com

Kempinski Hotel

Cost: Dhs755 (serves 6 to 8), Dhs995 (serves 9 to 10)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Share this succulent roast turkey with all the trimmings in the comfort of your own home. Included in the festive package: glazed baby carrots, baby potatoes, red cabbage, roasted butternut, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, celeriac puree, turkey jus, and turkey stuffing with dry fruits. The turkey takeaway is available for collection from November 26 to January 8, 2024.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates. November 26 to January 8, 2024. Tel:(0)4 409 5999. kempinski.com

LDC Kitchen & Coffee

Price: Dhs750 (serves 6 to 8 people)

Cost: 24 hours in advance

This November, LDC Kitchen and Coffee is serving an incredible Thanksgiving turkey to-go extravaganza. For Dhs750, the package includes a whole slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts with veal bacon and crispy fried shallots, honey-glazed buttermilk biscuits, and a mouthwatering medley of roasted vegetables. But hold your giblets, there’s more! Dive into a generous serving of rich turkey gravy with sautéed mushrooms and cranberry sauce with ginger and orange confit. Place your turkey takeaway order between November 10 to November 23 via Whatsapp or Chatfood at least 24 hours in advance and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with loved ones without the hassle of cooking.

LDC Kitchen and Coffee, DIFC, Dubai. Whatsapp: +971 56 608 6776. order.chatfood.io

Marriott The Palm

Price: Dhs550 (5kg) or Dhs750 (8kg)

Order: 24 hours in advance, collection only

Let Marriott Resort The Palm take care of you and your loved ones this Christmas with a traditional turkey served with all the trimmings, including Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, roasted potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, stuffing, sauces a complimentary box of petit fours. The turkey takeaway is available for pre-order for collection between December 5 to January 7, 2024.

Marriott Resort The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 666 1111. marriott.com

McGettigan’s

Cost: Dhs895 for turkey (serves 6 to 8) or Dhs595 for honey glazed ham (serves 6 to 8)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Take the stress out of Christmas cooking with a delicious turkey served with all the trimmings including pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, honey roast carrots, roast potatoes, stuffing, roast turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. Collection is available from November 23 to December 30 from McGettigan’s JLT.

voco Bonnington Hotel Lobby, McGettigan’s JLT, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre

Cost: Dhs5500 (4-5kg), Dhs700 (6-7kg), Dhs820 (7-8kg)

Order: Collection only

Gourmandises has three turkey sizes to choose from all served with all the trimmings such as roasties and fresh vegetables. The takeaway turkey is available for pick-up only on your chosen date and time.

Gourmandises, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Garhoud. Tel:(0)4 702 2455. marriott.com

Reform

Cost: Dhs440 (serves 4) or Dhs680 (serves 8)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Celebrate with Reform’s turkey takeaway, available from November 16 until Christmas Day. Pick up or get your pre-cooked turkey delivered along with all the trimmings including roast vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce. The meal comes with reheating instructions.

Reform bar and grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Ritz Carlton Dubai

Cost: Dhs795 turkey with all the trimmings (5-6kg) or Dhs995 turkey with all the trimmings (8-9kg)

Order and collect your perfectly cooked roasted turkey with all the trimmings alongside salads and sides including chicken Waldorf salad, honey-glazed carrots and parsnips, sage and onion stuffing, and sauces galore. The feast is complete with a luxurious dessert spread of festive pudding, butterscotch sauce, and cookies.

Ritz Carlton hotel, JBR The Walk, Dubai. November 23 to December 27. Tel:(0)4 318 6150 or email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com. ritzcarlton.com

Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club

Price: Dhs380 (small), Dhs560 (medium), Dhs740 (large)

From November 24 to December 30, make your festive meals effortless with Spike’s turkey takeaway. Choose from a delightful selection of dishes, including turkey, roast beef, roast leg of lamb, and ham served with all the trimmings for an additional Dhs170.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. dubaigolf.com

Tano’s at 8

Price: Dhs800 (5-6kg) with three small sides or Dhs950 (5-6kg) with three large sides

The team behind renowned supper club Tano’s at 8 are cooking up their famous roast turkey this Thanksgiving and festive season. Choose from three sides including roasted butternut squash, cranberry sauce, green beans, glazed carrots, balsamic glazed leeks, sweet potato and candied yam. Home delivery is available.

Tano’s at 8, Whatsapp:+971 50 467 7673, @tanosat8

