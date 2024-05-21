All the new movies to watch in the cinema this week
Of prequels and Mad Max madness…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Releasing: May 23
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy
