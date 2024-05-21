Of prequels and Mad Max madness…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Releasing: May 23

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

