Get your kicks made custom…

If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd at your next event then custom sneakers might just be the best way to do it. Dubai has plenty of hot spots where you can get your sneakers made custom but these are some of the best spots to do it.

If you’re a sneaker head, these 3 places are where to get custom kicks in Dubai.

The Personalisation Hub

Located in Dubai Mall, Level Shoes is your one-stop shop for all things kicks, sneaks and you can also buy your shoes and then get them customised at the personalisation hub. Offering bespoke artisan techniques for you to achieve your sneaker goals there is laser engraving, hand printing, patchwork and even gold foiling.

The Personalisation Hub, Level Shoes, Dubai Mall. levelshoes.com

Bespoke DXB

If you’re looking to really up your sneaker game with customisation then try Bespoke DXB. Each sneaker is designed by the client’s vision, by the shoemaker. Using the highest grade materials each show is hand made to perfection in the factory. You can place a custom order by heading over to the website and filling out their form with your requirements in as much detail as possible. Include things like the colours and materials you want, or give the design team creative freedom. Prices start from $1000 and go up depending on the complexity of your order and the materials needed. You must provide the team with unworn base shoes for your order. Turnaround time is typically four to eight weeks.

bespokedxb.com

Anne Artwear Project

Looking to get your own hands dirty and have a go at designing your own shoes? Pursue It, via Anne Artwear Project offers the choice for you to bring in your own pair of sneakers and customise them yourself. The class is Dhs425 and will last for three hours. Any and all ages are welcome, but kids under 10 need to be accompanied by an adult. If you’d like, pay an additional Dhs200 and get a brand new pair of sneakers to customise at the venue. Not up for your own design, Anne Artwear Project will also customise your shoes for you.

Pursue It, Anne Artwear Project, Al Serkal Avenue, timings vary. pursuit.ae

