7 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: November 10 to 12
We try to give you a healthy mix of things to do every weekend, and there’s no reason that should change this time…
Friday, November 10
Taste Thai excellence at Benjarong
Benjarong, at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, has just unveiled its brand new menu, and you’re invited to take a tour of Thailand like you’ve never taken before. Fill your plates with incredible new dishes such as the Khao Soy Gai, a creamy coconut curry served on soft egg noodles, crowned with crispy rice crackers and fresh herbs. You could also enjoy the Pad Thai Gong, which brings together tiger prawns, rice noodles, tofu, and tamarind sauce in a marvellous mix. We’ll leave you to head over and try the rest, before we drool over our keyboards.
Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 12:30pm to 3:00pm and 7:00pm to 11:30pm, Saturdays 7:00pm to 11:30pm. Tel: (0)2 698 8137, @dusitthaniabudhabi
Dig in to incredible Italian fare at Marco’s Italian
View this post on Instagram
Whatever your Italian delight of choice, Marco’s Italian has you covered. On the one hand, they serve up lip-smacking Bruschetta and classics like the Risotto, and on the other, get set to be wowed with thrillers like the Caprese Salad and the Cannoli. As snapworthy as they’re delicious, and you can enjoy them seated indoors amid gorgeous decor, or on their terrace as you enjoy the breeze in the capital.
Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 11:00pm, Sunday 7:00pm to 11:00pm. @marcosabudhabi
Saturday, November 11
Celebrate two years of Cafe del Mar
Head over to Yas Bay’s gorgeous Café del Mar and celebrate their second anniversary at White by the Pool. Its stylish beach club ambiance awaits you as you roll up in all whites, and you’re about to be introduced to an epic foam pool party, a poolside brunch, live music, captivating dancers and everything else. Single ladies will be treated to three complimentary drinks at the post brunch party.
Café del Mar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday November 11, 1:00pm onwards, Dhs399. Tel:(0)50 402 2283, cafedelmarabudhabi.com
Take a walk…on the roof
View this post on Instagram
That Yas Island is home to a host of adrenaline-pumping activities is no secret, but Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s unique roof walk experience is one you don’t want to miss. While it might not be as hair-raising as a skydive or a bungee jump, this is a great way to get a view of Yas Island like you’ve never seen before. Also, the next time you fly over the beautiful red dome, you’ll know what it’s like to stand beside the prancing horse.
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12:00pm to 8:00pm daily, Dhs125. Tel: 600 511115, @ferrariworldyasisland
Take advantage of a 50 per cent discount on Greek grub
View this post on Instagram
Mediterranean hospitality and great Greek eats are the essence of one of Yas Marina’s newest restaurants, Éla Éla. And to make things even better, they’re offering a wonderful 50 per cent off all à la carte menu items from November 6 to 23. ‘Nuff said, we’d think.
Éla Éla, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12:00pm to 12:00am daily. @elaela.ae
Sunday, 12 November
Get a great deal at Abu Dhabi’s second indoor flea market
The capital’s second indoor flea market comes to you this Sunday, after October’s pioneering edition was a smashing success. Head over to this one to find yourself amid dozens of tables stocking gently used clothes, books, toys, furniture, electronics, sports gear and a ton more, and in the process, you can also do your bit to help reuse and recycle.
Fotouh Al Khair Centre (Marks & Spencer Mall), Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday 12 November, 10:00am to 5:00pm, free entry, Dhs250 for table bookings. www.abudhabi-fleamarket.com
Grab your favourite boba at Tiger Sugar
We’re boba fans, and we’re sure a lot of our readers are too. So naturally, we’re proud to recommend that you try Tiger Sugar boba café. With its syrup-streaked milk teas that resemble stripes of a majestic tiger, this charming café is ideal if you’re seeking the next great ‘gram worthy experience, with delicious beverages to suit everyone’s preferences.
Tiger Sugar, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs20. @tigersugarae