Benjarong, at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, has just unveiled its brand new menu, and you’re invited to take a tour of Thailand like you’ve never taken before. Fill your plates with incredible new dishes such as the Khao Soy Gai, a creamy coconut curry served on soft egg noodles, crowned with crispy rice crackers and fresh herbs. You could also enjoy the Pad Thai Gong, which brings together tiger prawns, rice noodles, tofu, and tamarind sauce in a marvellous mix. We’ll leave you to head over and try the rest, before we drool over our keyboards.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 12:30pm to 3:00pm and 7:00pm to 11:30pm, Saturdays 7:00pm to 11:30pm. Tel: (0)2 698 8137, @dusitthaniabudhabi

Dig in to incredible Italian fare at Marco’s Italian

Whatever your Italian delight of choice, Marco’s Italian has you covered. On the one hand, they serve up lip-smacking Bruschetta and classics like the Risotto, and on the other, get set to be wowed with thrillers like the Caprese Salad and the Cannoli. As snapworthy as they’re delicious, and you can enjoy them seated indoors amid gorgeous decor, or on their terrace as you enjoy the breeze in the capital.

Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 11:00pm, Sunday 7:00pm to 11:00pm. @marcosabudhabi