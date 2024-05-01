Schools are already instructed to offer distance learning…

The UAE is set to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms again this week, and while it won’t be as bad as the last storm the country witnessed, the UAE authorities are on full alert to keep its citizens and residents safe.

On Tuesday, May 1, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) strongly urged public and private sector employees to work from home.

The national system for Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management emphasizes raising the alert level and readiness to deal with the weather situation, in order to ensure an effective response and provide the necessary support at both national and local levels. pic.twitter.com/6y56uEnp1U — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 1, 2024



A post shared by the NCEMA on X (previously, Twitter) states, ‘Remote work for all government institutions and the private sector for Thursday and Friday’. The post adds an exception to those working ‘essential jobs and those which require physical presence or those involved in the response and recovery efforts.’

On April 30, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that both private and public schools must offer distance learning on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3.

The UAE is set to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms again this week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). As per the forecast for the week from Sunday, April 28 until Saturday, May 4, visitors and residents can expect rain of varying intensities, as well as thunder and lightning later in the week.

According to NCM, from the evening of Wednesday, May 1, we can expect convective clouds associated with moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas through the UAE. There’s a chance of thunder and lightning across some areas from Wednesday night through to Thursday, and a probability of hail too.

It’s likely to start from the west on Wednesday night, extending across most areas on Thursday, centring over western, coastal, and some eastern areas.