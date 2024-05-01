With clothes to take you from work to beach to bar…

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe but keen to snap up pieces not everyone has? Say hello to your new favourite fashion brands, all born and raised right here in the UAE. Providing smart tailoring for work, party dresses for your next night out, and beautiful beachwear for soaking up the sun, between them they’ve got every occasion sorted.

Here are 10 homegrown Dubai fashion brands to shop right now.

Beach City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach City (@shopbeachcity)

One of the leading destinations for partywear, Beach City set the benchmark for homegrown fashion brands in the beachwear/brunchwear space when it launched its online fashion store. Now, as well as being able to expand a weekly-updated range online, you can also visit Beach City’s pair of stores in JBR and Palm Jumeirah, where the ranges include swimwear, beachwear, partywear and a new collection – bridal.

@shopbeachcity

Chic Le Frique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHIC LE FRIQUE (@chiclefrique_official)

Founded by entrepreneur Sara Rahbari, Chic Le Frique is known and loved for its trendy linen two-piece sets that ooze summer style, with pieces inspired by Dubai’s cosmopolitan look and feel. From humble roots in the region, Chic Le Frique is now an internationally embraced name, although customers here in Dubai still benefit from same-day delivery.

@chiclefrique_official

Coco Swim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COCO | SWIMWEAR | UAE (@cocoxswim)

Designed in Dubai and made in Bali, Coco Swim is on a mission to create swimwear that flatters all body shapes. Coco Swim focuses on high-quality pieces that are elegant and durable, there are three designs to choose from with sizes that go up to 2XL. The high-waisted bikinis and shapely swimsuits come in a range of colours, from baby pink and sapphire blue to a striking red and classic black.

@cocoxswim

CPTN Shirts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CPTN (@cptn_dxb)

Putting fun back into fashion, James Hamilton started CPTN Shirts after his own bright style got noticed. CPTN Shirts are for men, women and children, in vibrant prints like fruits, florals, and flamingos. The motto here is the more over the top, the better.

@cptn_dxb

Golden Hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE GOLDEN HOUR (@thegoldenhour.ae)

If you’re looking for a glamourous outfit for your next night out, beach day, or brunch, The Golden Hour is the place to go. Shop online and you’ll be able to browse their ever-expanding collection of flattering swimsuits, striking co-ords, and pretty party dresses. Or head to one of their in-person pop-ups at Kite Beach, Ula, or Blended to try on and get inspired.

@thegoldenhour.ae

Her Story Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Story | Luxury linen | Swimwear (@herstorydubai)

Bringing the laidback luxury of your favourite Aussie brands to a Dubai-based online store is Her Story. A luxurious beachwear brand that’s about timeless clothing inspired by Dubai, you can shop beautiful linen shirts, tailored shorts and trousers and dresses in their duo of collections. There’s also a beautiful swimwear edit, perfect for beach days, and Her Baby, a collection of colourful rompers.

@herstorydubai

Miami Pitstop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M I A M I • P I T S T O P (@miamipitstop)

Founder Charlotte Lenton turned her eye for style into a fun loungewear brand, Miami Pitstop, last year. The brand has made a name for itself in Dubai’s ‘it-girl’ circles thanks to its cosy, colourful two-piece sets perfect for relaxing, travelling or dressed-down catch-ups. Available in pink, white, and custard, shorts and jumpers are priced from Dhs129, and there’s next day delivery in Dubai, too.

@miamipitstop

Neon Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neon Star Dubai | Everyday Fashion | Evening Styles | Beach Wear (@neonstardubai)

Designed and tailored in Dubai, size-inclusive Neon Star has made a name for itself by creating flattering, floaty dresses in a range of vibrant colours and prints. Since the brand was founded by Dubai-based Holly Hart in 2016, they’ve opened a trio of stores and are a regular feature at markets and pop-ups across the city, as well as selling pieces on their online store. While the brand began just in dresses, you can also shop playsuits, separates, accessories and kidswear at Neon Star.

@neonstardubai

Scorpio Rizing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scorpio Rizing (@scorpiorizing_)

A boho-inspired female fashion brand, Scorpio Rizing is all about breezy holiday looks, whether it’s cover ups for beach days, or bright dresses perfect for Saturday brunch. Their staple is the semi-sheer maxi dress, in a range of vibrant colours, but the collections also include skirts, co-ords and accessories. A bonus for last-minute shoppers, there’s same-day delivery in Dubai.

@scorpiorizing_

Suited & Booted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suited and Booted (@suitedbooteddubai)

This British-owned, bespoke tailors began solely in suiting for men, but now with locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, they offer suits for ladies and gents whether it’s for workwear, weddings, or special occasions. But the Suited & Booted empire has also expanded into more casual fits, and the brand also sells more relaxed shirts, chinos and even swimwear at their Al Quoz store and studio.

@suitedbooteddubai