The process is about to get a lot easier…

UAE: The process of getting a Schengen Visa is by no means, easy. Besides putting together the large bunch of documents from airline tickets to hotel bookings, bank statements and more, the act of trying to get a slot to submit the application is another tedious process. Thankfully the Council of the European Union (EU) has announced that the process will be made a bit easier by digitising the process.

You will still need to have all your documents prepared, but you won’t need to print them out anymore. So, once you have all your documents together in a neat little folder on your desktop, you will be able to apply and upload them online on a visa platform. And yes, you will be able to apply by yourself so you won’t need to visit the consulate or visit the visa service providers anymore. Payment will also be made online.

This also means, that if you’re approved, you won’t get a sticker in your passport anymore as this too will be a digital visa.

The digital visa uses a 2D barcode format with a cryptographic signatures. The new format will minimise security risks associated with counterfeit and stolen stickers.

The only reason one would need to visit the consulate or the visa service provider, is if they are first time applicants, if your biometrics are no longer valid, or if you have a new travel document.

The new digital process will reduce the amount of time for visa approval, and applicants will receive notifications on the visa decision.

At the moment, we are not sure when the new procedure will come into place, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

Images: Getty Images