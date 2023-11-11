Munch your way through dishes from the great and the good of the capital’s restaurant scene at Taste of Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Cooler climes call for alfresco eating, sound-tracked by music with a drink in hand. Where better to get this experience than at Taste of Abu Dhabi – a three-day celebration of gluttony the most acclaimed restaurants in the city peddle plates at bargain prices?

Taking place from Friday November 10 to Sunday November 12 at Gateway Park South, Yas Island, the weekend-long festival promises food, drinks, and fabulous entertainment.

If you’re not in a food coma by the end, they’ll also be kitchen masterclasses, chef talks, and an all-new music concept to rave to. Our advice? Have some Rennies on hand…

The restaurants

Bigger and better than ever before, Taste of Abu Dhabi takes place on Yas Island, championing the best cuisines that the city has to offer with 15 of Abu Dhabi’s most acclaimed restaurants. Each restaurant pop-up will specially curate a menu of three to five ‘taster’ size dishes, so guests can make their way across the impressive line-up, selecting their favourites as they go. So far, the restaurants appearing at Taste of Abu Dhabi includes moules frites favourite Penelope’s, Abu Dhabi newcomer’s BB Social, the What’s On award-winning Indian restaurant Namak, celebrated chef Akmal Anuar’s Otoro, chic tapas bites from José by Pizarro, Marco’s Italian, Oii, La Carnita, dim sum delights courtesy of Dai Pai Dong and Oak Room.

The masterclasses

Away from the restaurant pop-ups, Taste of Abu Dhabi will also feature three days of exclusive workshops and barbecue masterclasses hosted by celebrity chefs, where guests can learn the best kitchen secrets, techniques, and insights directly from the experts. Whether you’re a seasoned home cook or a passionate foodie, these sessions are designed to give you the tools and knowledge needed to up your culinary game. The best part? All workshops are free to attend with your entry ticket. Availability will be on a first come, first served basis.

The celebrity chefs

Meet the top chefs flying in to host talks and workshops at Taste of Abu Dhabi …

John Torode

The straight-talking British MasterChef presenter returns to Taste of Abu Dhabi to host a special cooking masterclass.

Hattem Mattar

Want a better brisket? Learn the art of barbecuing with Hattem, the first Arab pitmaster.

José Pizzaro

Join the Godfather of Spanish cooking as he hosts his simple step by step guide on how to achieve delectable tapas.

Marco Pierre White

Get up close to Marco and discover his tips and tricks, as he regales tales from his glittering career.

Lisa Faulkner

Holby City alumni actress – and winner of Celebrity MasterChef – Lisa Faulkner shares her top culinary tips.

Jenny Morris

A favourite at Taste of Abu Dhabi, the South African celebrity chef makes a welcome return cooking some of her best dishes.

Shelina Permalloo

MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo gives a masterclass in Mauritian food.

Ritu Dalmia

The award-winning chef and restaurateur, Ritu Dalmia shares some easy-to-cook recipes at Taste of Abu Dhabi.

The music

To keep the festival vibes pumping all weekend-long, Taste of Abu Dhabi will feature an all-new two-stage music concept featuring homegrown favourites. Headliners include Truly Medley Deeply who take chart hits and blend them into show-stopping medleys, and the capital’s favourite rockers The International Playboys. Plus, expect sets from DJ Superfly, Mark Zitty, 4TheMusic and Damien Flood.

For kids

Children are free – quite literally, as entrance to the festival is complimentary for under 12s – to run wild at Taste of Abu Dhabi’s dedicated kids’ zone, which features a bouncy castle, cooking workshops and more. When it’s time to fuel up, little ones have plenty of options as each restaurant kiosk will serve a child-friendly dish.

For adults

Look out for special drink deals throughout the weekend at Taste of Abu Dhabi’s licensed lounges. There’s ladies’ night on Friday November 10 from 7pm, which includes two free house drinks until closing; there’s a 2-for-1 happy hour on Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 8pm; and the all-new Sunday brunch package, which includes five dishes of your choice and five free drinks for just Dhs360.

Taste of Abu Dhabi, Gateway Park South, Yas Island, 3pm to 12am Fri Nov 10, 1pm to 12am Sat Nov 11, 1pm to 10pm Sun Nov 12, from Dhs55. tasteofabudhabifestival.com, platinumlist.net