Foodies, get ready to get your fix…

Abu Dhabi’s epic three-day foodie festival is returning: the dates for Taste of Abu Dhabi 2023 have been announced.

Taking place from Friday November 10 to Sunday November 12 at Gateway Park South, Yas Island, the weekend-long festival promises food, drinks, and fabulous entertainment.

Taking centre stage at the alfresco festival is of course the food, and this year no less than 15 of the capital’s finest foodie outlets will be showcasing their stuff. Among the highlights, you’ll be able to sample dishes from sleek steakhouse Oak Room, lively jazz bar Penelope’s, and Al Qana’s Japanese eatery, Otoro. Also taking part will be some of the capital’s newer restaurants, including Jose by Pizarro, the slick Spanish restaurant from celebrity chef Jose Pizarro; and BB Social Dining, the Dubai-born restaurant that recently made roots at Yas Mall.

Adding further flair to the foodie feast will be a host of acclaimed chefs and top talents from the culinary world. Masterclasses and demonstrations from top chefs including Hattem Mattar, Ritu Dalmia and Marco Pierre White will all take place across the three days.

If you’re wanting to get involved too, there will be workshops and challenges aplenty. Fancy yourself as a budding chef? See what you can create with a box of surprise ingredients with the Kibson’s Mystery Box Challenge, or take on a session in BBQ school to learn from the city’s finest pitmasters.

But more than just food, there will be plenty of music to get you in the mood. Across three different areas, expect to hear the sounds of everything from acoustic sets to pumping DJ tunes to take you from day to night.

Still looking for more? You’ll be able to shop from the artisan market, have some family-friendly fun in the kids zone, or enjoy a relaxed pit-stop at one of the five bars across the event.

Get your tickets now

Tickets are now available via platinumlist.net, priced from Dhs55 for single day entry, or Dhs165 for entry, plus two food and two drink vouchers. For the VIP experience, snap up a VIP ticket that includes single day entry, three food and three drink vouchers, plus VIP lounge access for Dhs250.

Children under 12 enter for free.

Taste of Abu Dhabi, Gateway Park South, Yas Island, 3pm to 12am Fri Nov 10, 1pm to 12am Sat Nov 11, 1pm to 10pm Sun Nov 12, from Dhs55. tasteofabudhabifestival.com, platinumlist.net