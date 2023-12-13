AI-powered traffic cameras now operational in Abu Dhabi
The move comes as part of efforts to step up road safety in the capital…
Adding on to sustained initiatives aimed at improving passenger and pedestrian safety in the capital, Abu Dhabi’s roads will now be monitored by special ‘EXIT-I’ AI-powered cameras, as outlined by a new announcement made on Abu Dhabi Police’s official digital channels.
This newly-installed machinery will be set up to detect traffic violations at road exits and pedestrian crossings. Upon the activation of these cameras by Abu Dhabi Police, violators, including drivers who don’t give pedestrians the right of way, as well as those that break other traffic rules such as obstructing vehicles, overtaking illegally, drive aggressively and more, will be detected.
The move has been introduced by Abu Dhabi police with the aim of improving road safety, and ensuring all mandated traffic regulations are followed diligently by those using roads in the capital.
Other prominent measures taken in the capital in recent times include the installation of 700 speed cameras in 2021 and devices designed to detect tailgating, in 2020, all in the interest of creating a safe environment for all motorists and pedestrians.
