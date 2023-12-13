The move comes as part of efforts to step up road safety in the capital…

Adding on to sustained initiatives aimed at improving passenger and pedestrian safety in the capital, Abu Dhabi's roads will now be monitored by special 'EXIT-I' AI-powered cameras, as outlined by a new announcement made on Abu Dhabi Police's official digital channels.

This newly-installed machinery will be set up to detect traffic violations at road exits and pedestrian crossings. Upon the activation of these cameras by Abu Dhabi Police, violators, including drivers who don’t give pedestrians the right of way, as well as those that break other traffic rules such as obstructing vehicles, overtaking illegally, drive aggressively and more, will be detected.

The move has been introduced by Abu Dhabi police with the aim of improving road safety, and ensuring all mandated traffic regulations are followed diligently by those using roads in the capital.

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive