The latest phase of the ongoing campaign for safer roads…

An army of more than 700 new fixed cameras are coming to Abu Dhabi’s roads. They’ll be equipped with sophisticated software equipped with a “multi-target tracking radar” system that can focus on multiple lanes of traffic at once.

The ‘METAfusion’ radars come from the labs of IDEMIA, a French tech company that specialises in ‘Augmented Identity’ and has already supplied Dubai’s roads with a shipment of cutting-edge cameras.

METAfusion units are able to catch more than just speedy drivers, they’re able to analyse data relating to a number of motoring offenses including changing lanes without indicating, and running red lights. METAfusion cameras can also provide feedback on weather conditions and capture 10 second clips of video.

Talking about the consignment, Major Muhammad Al Zaabi, head of traffic technical systems at the Abu Dhabi Police Security Systems Department said: “This initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to enhance traffic safety for drivers and road users, and as part of its strategy to keep pace with the country’s development process over the next 50 years”.

Speeding and changing lanes without indicating are two of the leading causes of road traffic accidents in the UAE and deaths resulting from collisions globally.

If caught by mobile units, or fixed cameras like these new ones — you will be hit with a fine. It’s Dhs 400 for changing lanes without indicating. For speeding, the extent of the fine and the number of black points depends on how much you were exceeding the limit by.

