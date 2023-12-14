Spectacular displays are coming to JBR, Al Seef, Festival City and Hatta…

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kicked off last weekend, bringing with it popular activations including retail sales, foodie pop-ups, and the ever-popular JBR drone show.

But from this weekend, another element is returning, the daily fireworks display. This year’s DSF will see firework displays illuminate the skies at four locations across the emirate from December 15 until the end of DSF on January 14.

Here’s where to see fireworks in Dubai this DSF.

December 15 to 24: Dubai Festival City Mall

There will be a nightly fireworks display at Dubai Festival City Mall from this Friday until Christmas Eve. The display will light up the sky, alongside the popular Imagine light and laser show, every night at 9pm.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday from December 15 to December 30: Hatta

As part of this December’s Hatta Festival, there will be illuminating fireworks displays every Friday, Saturday and Sunday painting the skies above the mountains at 8pm. Mark these dates for your diary: December 15, 16 and 17, December 22, 23 and 24, and December 29 and 30.

December 25 to January 4: Al Seef

The beating heart of Dubai’s historical district will see a fortnight of fireworks from Christmas Day until January 4 at 9pm. Make a night of it and wander the winding streets of this traditional corner of the city, getting a taste of yesteryear Dubai as you go. Alongside the fireworks, don’t miss Dubai Lights’ neon installation, with 40 neon abras sailing across the creek.

December 31: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta

If you’re spending the final night of the year in JBR, Al Seef or Hatta, you’ll be able to catch a stunning fireworks display at midnight. All three locations promise to welcome in 2024 with a show of impressive pyrotechnics.

January 5 to 14: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

Alongside the beautiful drone shows at 8pm and 10pm, from January 5 until the end of DSF on January 14, you’ll be able to see fireworks at JBR and Bluewaters at 9pm every day.