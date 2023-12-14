Welcome to a world where we all fly…

Last year, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana held under the big yellow and blue big top at Dubai Festival City left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. If the show left you wanting more from the Lebanese entertainment production house, we have great news for you, as this year Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthrall us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma.

The show will return to Dubai Festival City Mall under a brand-new big top, which we’re hoping will be as emerald green as the teasers on social media. The curtains will rise for the first time in January 2024. Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here.

What’s the show about?

The show introduces the audience to a girl called Pluma, which when from Latin, Pluma means ‘feather’. Pluma, is a little one but she has big dreams of flying.

She find herself whisked away into another realm where magic is the air one breathes. Here, she meets other beings who offer her age-old secrets of flight. As time goes on, she sprouts her own wings, both metaphorically and literally, discovering her potential and nurturing a newfound faith in her abilities.

Here’s a sneak peek of the show:

The show claims to be ‘the next evolution of circus entertainment’, which means ought to be prepared for a show that will blow us away.

While Fontana left us on the edge of our seats with its fast-paced motorcycle stunts, colourful dances, quick movements, flashing lights, fountain show and more, Pluma will take on more slow-paced motions and stunts, similar to the movements of a light feather.

Speaking to What’s On, Thierry Antonios, Managing Partner of HAT Entertainment stated, ‘We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Pluma to the UAE. It’s not just another show, it’s an experience where dreams take wing. I couldn’t be more proud and excited about what we’re about to bring to the stage, so get ready for an unforgettable production.’

We can’t wait to check this show out!

@pluma.show

Images: Cirque Du Liban