Sponsored: Your favourite Portuguese restaurant has returned…

If you were a fan of Lana Lusa, you would have been a little surprised at the news of its closing in Wasl 51 in Jumeirah. We had to wait for two months, but we can now once again enjoy the treats by this Portuguese haunt, as it has reopened its doors in Four Seasons Private Residences on the Dubai Canal.

Lana Lusa was founded by Jessica Kassim Viveiro of Rikas Group, the hospitality masters behind the likes of Eugene Eugene, Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi. So, you know it won’t disappoint…

The restaurant is firmly rooted in its Portuguese heritage, so you can expect the Mediterranean cuisine to truly shine. Loyal guests will be able to enjoy an elevated culinary experience at the new venue.

The space offers up homey vibes with vases, huge picture frames and other knick-knacks around the venue.

Expect your usual favourites on the menu and more dishes which celebrate the diverse Mediterranean flavours. You will find traditional favourites, contemporary creations, and a Portuguese Heritage section inspired by Jessica’s grandmother.

The dishes are all prepared under the watchful eye of Head Chef Helio, who has over 18 years of experience and a passion for his Portuguese heritage.

And of course, you can pair some lip-smacking drinks with your meal.

Your unforgettable dining experience will be complemented by breathtaking views from the spacious terrace overlooking the Dubai Canal.

The restaurant is open daily and you can get your reservations in by calling 04 380 1515, emailing the team at contact@lanalusa.com or booking here.

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai, open daily Mon to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sun from 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 380 1515, @lanalusadxb

Images: Supplied by Rikas Group