Say hello to the dazzling new jewel of Dubai’s skyline: Palace Dubai Creek Harbour by Emaar Hospitality Group. The elegant hotel is situated right on the shoreline of Dubai Creek Harbour, offering stunning waterfront views and a fresh perspective of the Dubai skyline.

Just minutes away from iconic landmarks like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and other Downtown attractions, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour combines convenience with a peaceful retreat. The hotel boasts 122 beautifully designed rooms, each featuring spacious private balconies, top-notch furnishings, and a touch of modern Arabian style.

Inside, there’s a blend of palatial elegance and contemporary design, complete with Arabesque décor and heritage art pieces. The rooftop infinity pool is a must-visit, offering incredible views, while the spa provides a perfect escape for relaxation. Whether you’re here for a family getaway or a romantic escape, it promises a dreamy stay.

Food enthusiasts will love the dining options here. The new Fai Lounge is a vibrant pool lounge by day that transforms into a chic evening spot. Guests can also enjoy Levantine and Arabian dishes at Ewaan and Al Bayt, with both indoor and outdoor dining spaces to suit every preference.

To celebrate the grand opening, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour is offering an irresistible deal: 30 per cent off the best available rates and a complimentary breakfast. There’s an array of categories to check-in to, including the deluxe canal view room from Dhs637 per night right up to the presidential suite from Dhs2,700 per night.

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras al Khor, Dubai. Rates start from Dhs450 per night. Tel:(0)4 559 8888. addresshotels.com

