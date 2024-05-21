They’re all we want…

Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks, are all set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage come next year. January 31, to be precise, so mark your calendars.

This isn’t the first time the internationally acclaimed band has performed in the UAE, making their desert debut at Hard Rock Cafe and then at Amplified Music Festival. Catch their dreamy lyrics and signature sound at one of the most iconic venues in the city.

The upcoming concert offers the promise of a journey through soundscapes nothing short of an emotional roller-coaster, as the group will perform tracks from their highly anticipated third album ‘X’.

The slow-burn music, exploring emotions and their complexities, will entrance you for sure. Expect all the drama, theatre, romance and teenage angst philosophy. Tickets to the concert will be available to purchase on the Live Nation Middle East website, who are bringing to you this wonderful show.

Presale tickets go live on Thursday, May 23 at 4pm and general tickets on Friday, May 24 at 4pm, and start from Dhs195 so keep your eyes peeled out to grab them first. Hit, vibe-y tunes like ‘Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby’, ‘Apocalypse’, ‘Sunsetz’, and ‘K.’ are coming your way soon. Stay tuned.

