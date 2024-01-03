It’s the Year of the Dragon…

No matter what the celebration, there is a space for it in Dubai. We pride ourselves on being the residents of a melting pot of cultures, and for the opportunities we have to experience traditions, customs and festivals from far and wide. If you celebrate Chinese New Year, falling on Saturday, February 10, 2024, here are all the spots you can head to to welcome a fresh calendar and immerse yourself in the festivities.

Hutong

Hutong Dubai invites diners to indulge in an elevated Chinese New Year experience. From February 9 to 11, you can savour artful creations such as lobster lao he, the intricate Chinese New Year dim sum platter, five spices with foie gras, flaming peking duck and the cigar signature box. A DJ will entertain on the night of 9 and on 10, tuck into a brunch featuring live DJ beats, mesmerising Dragon Shows, and live calligraphy.



Hutong, DIFC, Feb 9 to 11, Tel: (0) 4 220 0868, @hutongdubai

The Stables Dubai

The Stables have an exciting offer for Chinese New Year, where you can make your own vision board as you sip on delightful beverages. The menu features an array of British classics and everyday specialties, and ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks with the purchase of any dish from the menu. Tuck into signature dishes such as dynamite shrimps, wagyu roast, grilled tiger prawns, and desserts such as sticky coffee pudding, dark chocolate mousse tar-tar, and more. On January 22, from 7pm to 9pm.

The Stables, 32 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Jan 22, 7pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 54 417 7028, @thestablesdubai

Zheng He

Stunning waterside location Zheng He in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam is decking up to celebrate the Chinese New Year, complete with celebrations, decorations and delicious food. Sample delicacies like stewed chicken with spicy bean sauce, char siew pork belly, wok-seared tenderloin with savoury truffle paste and more. There will be live lion dance performances on February 9 to 10 not just Zheng He, but throughout the hotel. Available from January 10 to February 10.

Zheng He, Jumeirah A’Salam, Jan 10 to Feb 10, daily, 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs288 per person inclusive food only, Dhs388 per person inclusive soft beverages, Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied