Sunset and seafood dreams…

Popular seafood hotspot Ibn AlBahr has opened doors in a second location and it’s as gorgeous as it gets. Straight from Club Vista Mare on the Palm, where the first branch is, to Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, right by the beautiful blue waters of the iconic waterway that is the Creek.

The Bib Gourmand Michelin-award-winning restaurant is housed in a 1800-square-foot space, boasting both a indoor seating and an al fresco terrace with a capacity of up to 250 guests in total. It’s all very laid-back, relaxed and coastal, with lots of blue and white, seaside elements and Lebanon’s coastal charm.

The outdoor seating area is the sailing star of the entire affair, especially in this weather. Paired with the panoramic views of the rolling greens of the golf course and the Dubai Creek, and a Lebanese coastal experience right at your doorstep, it’s just what you need this season.

Ibn AlBahr has always taken pride in the authentic, local nature of its sourcing – ‘owned by fishermen’ is the tagline and that is indeed the case. Here you will find only the freshest, most delicious catch and an impressive sea to table variety that is sure to spoil you.

The venue is licensed and offers award-winning Lebanese seafood such as the shrimp bisque and the fish tabbouleh alongside many vegetarian options such as the Ibn AlBahr potato, cheese rolls, stuffed vine leaves, and more. In terms of entertainment, the new venue will serve premium shisha and will also host a DJ booth right in the centre of the restaurant.

Ibn AlBahr, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, daily, 12pm to 3am, @ibnalbahr

Images: Supplied