Complete with show-stopping Burj Al Arab views and an inviting swimming pool, it brings La Dolce Vita to the Jumeirah Mina’A Salam beachfront…

If you’re dreaming of sun-soaked southern Italian shores, then look no further than Jumeirah Mina A’Salam’s dreamy new dining destination, Cala Vista. Backdropped by stunning Burj Al Arab views, this sea-facing alfresco restaurant promises to serve up long, leisurely lunches, dreamy pool days, and relaxed yet romantic evening by the beach.

Cala Vista is a dining destination that will serve as both a luxe spot for tan-topping, complete with a swimming pool encased by plush navy loungers; as well as an alfresco restaurant for lunch and dinner. Set among olive and lemon trees, the venue is an oh-so-pretty ode to the Amalfi Coast, with its printed blue tiles, whitewashed marble and stunning lounge.

For pool days, you can expect to pay Dhs700, with Dhs350 redeemable and a guaranteed table in the restaurant.

At the culinary helm chef Luca Crostelli, the son of neighbouring Pierchic’s chef Beatrice Segoni, brings a decade and a half of culinary experience, plus generations of family recipes, to the kitchen.

The menu is based around Italian comfort foods, given a modern twist befitting of the chic beachfront setting in Dubai. From homemade pastas to wood-fired pizzas and delicious grills, the sharing menu is all about hearty Italian cooking. Must-try dishes include the chef’s signature fritto misto, a tortelloni alla Norma, and orecchio di elefante.

For dessert, guests won’t want to miss the signature tiramisu, prepared table side for added theatrics.

It’ll all be paired with an array of fragrant and fruity drinks designed for seaside sipping, as well as an extensive wine list that focuses on Italian grape varieties.

We can’t wait for this to become our new taste of La Dolce Vita in Dubai…

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com/minaasalam