It’s a popular concept in Oslo, Singapore, Amsterdam and London, and from February 1, you’ll be able to perfect your shot at Oche, a gaming bar that’s all about darts.

Oche, self-described as the home of gastro gaming, is a fun-filled spot where you can dine on internationally-influenced street food, sip your favourite serves, and get competitive over a game of tech-driven darts. Housed inside Fountain Views at Dubai Mall, it’s a first-of-its-kind space in Dubai, will a big focus on food but an even bigger focus on state-of-the-art gaming. So limber up and bring your best hand-eye co-ordination to this interactive new spot.

Oche, a reference to the line behind which darts players must stand, is a premium, industrial-looking space, with lots of wood, gold brass and exposed brick woven into the aesthetic. For a casual experience, perch up at the high bar tables surrounded by verdant plants and bright neon signs, while there’s also cosy leather booths in smart racing green for those looking to catch up over food and drinks.

A well-priced menu of street food is extensive and varied, drawing influence from European and Asian cuisines. Order as little or as much as you like and share plates of flavourful dishes like sushi platters and pizzas, designed to transport you all over the globe.

When you’re not dining, it’s eyes to the dart boards that line one wall of the venue. Forget the traditional chalkboard – the venue is equipped with cutting-edge technology, complete with numerous games and automatic scoring systems including Killer, Shanghai, and 501. You’ll pay Dhs90 per person for 90 minutes of Oche booth fun.

How to get there

Oche Dubai is located adjacent to Cinemacity. Access through the Fountain Views entrance of Dubai Mall and take the escalator to the first floor. Best of all, there’s valet parking available for Oche guests.

Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, Monday to Wednesday 4pm to 1am, Thursday and Friday 4pm to 2am, Saturday 12pm to 2am, Sunday 12pm to 1am. @ochedubai