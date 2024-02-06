Sponsored: Weekend deals, mid-week steals, and everything in between…

Exceptional dining deals are on the menu every week at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, with the hotel’s striking culinary destinations about to wow you with one excellent offering after another at the world’s tallest five-star hotel.

Bridgewater Tavern

Laid back vibes and lazy weekend feels are the way to go at the Bridgewater Tavern, where you can leave the huffing and puffing to the on-screen action as you relax after a long week. This sports bar invites you and yours to its new weekend social brunch on Saturdays, as you catch up over delicious grub and free flowing beverages on their airy terrace with picturesque views of the Dubai Canal, on the house. If you’re wondering what’s on the menu, mini smash cheeseburgers, chicken sliders, tenders, wings, nachos, poppers, pizzas, and a whole lot more will make it both easy and difficult for you to place your order at this fun Saturday social.

Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Saturdays 12.30 to 3.30, Dhs129 dry, Dhs199 house.

Positano’s

Whether Saturday brunch was so good you just had to return, or you’re making amends for missing out, you’ll find yourself here on Sundays for a fine Italian spread at Positanos’ Something Ciao Night Brunch. Celebrated Italian favourites take centre stage, including the salad, crudo, cheese and cold cut stations, as well as a dedicated bruschetta station. If you rise with a growling tummy, a proper Italian feast complete with a live grill, fresh pizza and pasta will be served live to your table. For traditionalists, mains such as the beef lasagna, chicken Milanese, eggplant parmigiana and an array of desserts promise mouthwatering options.

Positano’s, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Sundays 6pm to 12am, Dhs195 soft.

If you’re not in the mood to muck about and want to dive into a timeless Italian classic mid-week, Positano’s has an irresistible ‘all you can eat’ offer on Tuesdays. From 6pm through to midnight, a wide array of offerings including the Meat Lovers Pizza, Pizza Margherita, Pizza Primavera and more are guaranteed to banish your mid-week blues.

Positano’s, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tuesdays 6pm to 12am, Dhs99.

Prime68

We began this piece with a mention of unmissable views of the Dubai Canal, which is exactly what you get alongside succulent steaks and a three-course business lunch, at the award-winning Prime68 steakhouse as you welcome a weekend well-earned. Every Thursday and Friday from noon to 3pm, enjoy a specially curated menu featuring the gambero rosso carpaccio, stanbroke signature black angus filet mignon MB3, cedarwood roasted Norwegian salmon and other premium picks.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Thursdays and Fridays 12pm to 3am, Dhs189. marriott.com

