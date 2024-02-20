Start your engines…

Residents in the UAE love cars and they don’t hold back when it comes to showing them off. One of the best spots to see all of the top supercars, muscle cars, and classics all in one space is at the Kandura Rally in Dubai.

Taking place on Saturday, April 13, this edition will see Kandura Rally uniting with Mattel’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour, so you know you’re in for a fun ride. The event is free to attend and takes place at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City.

Motorcyclists, even though there is a strong focus on cars, do note the rally is also open to all automotives and vehicles.

Here’s why you need to zoom on over…

Besides being impressed by a showcase of over 200 supercars, classic cars, muscle cars, 4x4s etc, there will be plenty of things the whole family can get up to. And since the love of cars isn’t limited to just UAE, expect to see cars from motoring enthusiasts and lovers from across the Middle East and GCC.

At Kandura Rally, you can stand a chance to get your beloved car immortalized as a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels collectable model using the die-casting method.

How? Hot Wheels Legends Tour is seeking a vehicle that embodies the ‘Hot Wheels Challenger Spirit’ through creativity, authenticity and garage spirit to recreate as a die-cast toy. 10 finalists will be featured at the motor show and five judges will undertake the task of selecting Middle East’s first winner who will be fast-tracked to the semi-finals of the HW Legends tour. Ultimately the winner will have his or her car immortalised as a die-cast.

Besides snapping up photos with the cars on showcase, there will be food trucks to keep you fuelled up and even games the whole family can enjoy.

Find out how you register your car here.

Kandura Rally x Hot Wheels Legends Tour, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, April 13, 4pm to midnight, @kandurarallydubai

Images: Supplied