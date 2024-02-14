All the way from the Land of the Rising Sun…

The beloved Salt Camp is back to the Museum of the Future, and this time it brings with it the Japanese Festival – all the way from Japan. February is for festival, as they’ve said rightly, and the Japanese Festival has a whole host of uber festive themed activities.

The very first musical festival by the cult burger brand pop-up, the festival at this 4th edition invites visitors to come, camp out and witness rainbow geishas, butterfly dancers and more musical performances for two days only – February 17 and 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALT CAMP (@findsaltcamp)



The first stop of the Japanese Festival will be in the capital, where they will perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi outpost. After this, they will make their way to Dubai, to the Museum of the Future, for an exciting cultural experience.

Follow the trail to Japan

The 4th edition of Salt Camp, inspired by all things Japan, starts from a sweet story of travel. The Salt team took a trip to Japan and were mesmerised by the culture, the customs and the art. They took inspiration from this visit and turned their experiences into a landscape we can enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALT CAMP (@findsaltcamp)



This is a portal to Japan – with bits of the country from the farthest, most underrated corners. You’ll find epic anime, foodie weekends, incredible Japanese art, local cheeseburgers, takibi goodness and of course, camels to lead you into it all at Salt Camp Japan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALT CAMP (@findsaltcamp)



The colours of the landscape signify a huge part of the trip that started it all. Nature, traditions, arts, streets, food, people, fashion and language – a colour for each element.

While the festival is camping out for two days only, you can visit the pop-up any time you want as it’s going to be sticking around for a a good while longer (big win for us).

Salt Camp, Museum of the Future, @findsaltcamp