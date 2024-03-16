Come together with others to celebrate culture and tradition…

The popular Ramadan market at the picturesque Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace has returned. And if you’ve visited last year, you’re sure to remember those unforgettable Museum of the Future views.

Curated by the M2L Concepts, Ramadan District returns for a second season blending cultural heritage with modern entertainment. The Ramadan Market will run for just 20 days until April 4, 2024. It will open from 5pm until 2am daily.

Here’s what you can expect from Ramadan District 2.0

For foodies, there will be a number of food and beverage vendors including Freat, Mamacita, Brisk, Zaroob, Pappa Roti, and more.

For those looking to treat themselves or a loved one to a little retail therapy, expect a variety of kiosks from homegrown heroes to regional and international brand. These include L’Occitane, Caspian Jewellery, Joyful Candles, IZEL, The Coral Beach and more.

For beauty fans, take note. There is a special Maybelline pop up at the market where you can purchase makeup and get a makeover. At the cafe, you can grab a coffee and pull up a chair while you soak in the vibes of the Ramadan market and wait your turn.

For a cultural dose under the stars, there will be a henna design station, art and craft sessions for little ones, a caricature and more. For a spot of fun, try your luck to wish a stuffed toy at games area.

Entry to Ramadan District is free, but certain activities will require a small fee.

For more information, visit ramadandistrict.com or drop the team an email at hello@ramadandistrict.com, or call 04 370 8909.

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, open from March 15 to April 4, daily 5pm to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

Images: Supplied