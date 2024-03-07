Read up and mark your calendars…

Louvre Abu Dhabi is the certified hotspot of all things art, history and culture in the capital. This month, there’s plenty in store for the friends and fans who are looking to flock to the doorstep of the institution.

The Carpenter’s Daughter by Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy

When: March 14

The Inshad master and ‘Sheikh of Egyptian chanters’ will take to the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a soulful presentation of The Carpenter’s Daughter, a series of famous poems in praise of the Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him, from Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, and the Maghreb region. El-Tohamy is known well for his skill in mixing chanting in classical Arabic with a variety of musical cultures. It may be a fusion, but the originality of each art form is preserved in its traditional manner. The performance will take place for one day only, from 9.30pm to 11.30pm. Tickets are priced at Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

Art History Walks

When: March 17

Embark on a guided walking tour inside the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s galleries, architecture and special international exhibitions with the Art History Walks. The walks are divided into thematic series, each being made up of four individual themes. Each takes you into the essence of the collections, behind the paints and the canvas, to take a closer look into the knowledge and narrative. Conducted by experienced museum educators adding their unique insight, tickets start at Dhs147, with a discounted price of Dhs84 applicable to members. This month, the Ramadan-themed topics include Introduction to Islamic Art, Islamic Art Motifs, Islamic Art across Time and Space, Islamic Art and Cultural Exchanges.

Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design

When: Until March 24

Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design Co-curated by Évelyne Possémé, former chief curator of Ancient and Modern Jewellery at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris; and Judith Henon-Raynaud, Chief Curator and Deputy Director of the Department of Islamic Art at the Musée du Louvre, Paris, this showcase shines a light on the arc of inspiration Islamic art has had on Cartier’s creations. There are over 400 pieces on display: jewellery, historic masterpieces of Islamic art, illustrations, textiles, and photographs. It offers a complete examination of this artistic romance, from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day.

Images: Supplied