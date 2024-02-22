Brunch brunch baby…

Brunch isn’t just a meal. It’s an emotion, a way of life, a rite of passage. The drama may be high on this one, but we’re well aware that’s how many out there feel about brunching. Enter: evening brunches. A dinner concept that basically gives you the green light to feast, because that’s what one does at a brunch. Long, languid hours of food, drinks and fun – who wouldn’t love some of that?

Here are 13 evening brunches to try in Dubai.

Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge

This boho-chic spot’s Dream Catchers Evening Brunch is making a comeback. From 7pm to 10pm, tuck into a Greek-Mediterranean three-course sharing-style menu paired with free-flowing house beverages and signature cocktails. Live entertainment includes a resident DJ spinning tunes, a live percussionist and free-spirited dancers. Priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents.

Laguna Beach and Tavern, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Tel: (0) 52 925 0736, @lagunabeachdubai

Ula

Ula’s Candlelit Boho Brunch is launching on October 6 and will take place every Friday. Feast on a three-course menu and unlimited drinks for Dhs395 from 8pm. Amidst bohemian decor and a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere, sample a menu featuring dishes from across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, from 8pm, Tel: (0) 4 566 3041, @uladxb

The Restaurant

Saturday evenings at The Restaurant in Downtown Dubai call for the Twilight Brunch. Picture a stunning backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and the infinity pool of the Address Dubai Mall, with an extensive dinner buffet. From 6.3opm to 11pm, you can enjoy your meal accompanied by a saxophone and singer duo. The soft beverage package is priced at Dhs285 per person and the house beverage package is at Dhs385 per person.

The Restaurant. Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Saturdays, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 245 8888, @addressfountainviews

Hutong

Northern Chinese haunt Hutong is doing a Dark Brunch to impress every Thursday, and it’s a party and a half. Starting 9pm, indulge in a set menu of starters, dim sum, mains, drinks and a massive dessert platter to share. A resident DJ, performers and drummers, fire-bending stunts and cocktails galore, all starting at Dhs288.

Hutong, DIFC, Dubai, Thursdays, from 9.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 220 0868, @hutongdubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

The evening brunch experience at Barfly by Buddha Bar features live entertainment like no other. A spectacular fire show, live dance performances, and a special illusionist will keep you entertained all evening as you feast. The menu features a fusion of Asian and international cuisine complimented by expertly crafted beverages. Packages start from Dhs365 for soft beverages, Dhs445 for house pouring, and Dhs545 for premium beverages.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 230 0057, @barflydubai

Pure Sky Lounge

The Pure Sky Lounge Sunset Brunch will feature new entertainment which includes a saxophonist and new DJ. For October only, you can also receive complimentary upgrades to the packages, getting a house beverage one when you buy the soft one, and getting the bubbly one when you opt for the house one. Starts from Dhs350 per person.

Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Saturdays, 5.30pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 4 318 2319, @pureskylounge

Mina’s Kitchen

Every Wednesday, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, chef Nick Alvis will serve up Mina’s Market, a series of dishes inspired by London’s Borough Market. The classic British brasserie offers atmosphere, homemade delights and the personal touch of the Mina’s Kitchen team.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Wednesdays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 511 7373, @minaskitchen_dxb

Caña by Tamoka

The Secret Escape Brunch offers four different packages for 3 and a half hours, with a tray of bites with each package, featuring Latin American street food a menu that changes weekly. Expect a variety of bites, including variations of; seafood ceviche, guacamole, quesadillas, and skewers marinated in latin sauces, as well as sweet bites to finish. The packages will cost you Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs349 for house (house spirits, beer & wine), Dhs399 for sparkling (house spirits, beer, wine & prosecco) and premium (house spirits, beer, wine, prosecco and select cocktails) for Dhs499.

Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 318 6724, @canabytamoka

Ammos

Greek hotspot Ammos, located in Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, is hosting an exciting evening brunch from 8pm to 11pm every Friday. The Thalassa brunch features a free-flow of Greek classics such as tzatziki, melitzanosalata, taramosalata, kalamaraki, fresh Greek salad, seafood salad and more. For the mains, we have the sea bream fillet with roasted vegetables and the chicken souvlaki served with hand-cut fries and pita bread, to name a few. The highlight of the brunch is the live roaming band – Gavin and the Supernovas – who will entertain all night long.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 52 777 9473, @ammosgreekdubai

Josette

The fabulous French found in DIFC has just launched a brand new Tuesday evening brunch that is complete with all the spectacular fanfare of Josette. The glamorous evening is accompanied by live entertainment too. Don’t forget, going to Josette is an occasion, so dress for it.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Tues from 7pm to 10pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs850 Champagne. @josettedubai

BA! Boldly Asian

Friday and Saturday nights at BA! Boldy Asian are turning things up a notch with their evening brunch. With an array of drinks, a DJ bumping out your favourite 80s hits and an incredible list of yummy bites including crispy pork wontons, sticky ribs and more, you’re in for a sure good time.

BA! Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri and Sat from 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 457 3457 @ba.boldlyasian

Kiza Restaurant and Lounge



The pan-African restaurant has just launched a brand new evening brunch taking place every Thursday from 8pm to 10pm. Get ready for a blend of African flavours, sounds and vibes. Prices start from Dhs195 and you’re getting all those flavours and vibes for that price.

Kiza Restaurant and Lounge, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, Thurs from 8pm to 10pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)4 453 9038 @kizadubai

Lock, Stock and Barrel

Unlikely for an evening brunch, but this hotspot will be hosting an epic evening filled with live music and crazy antics every Saturday for the best party brunch experience ever. From 7pm to 10pm, indulge in an array of unlimited food and beverages at Dhs255 for soft drinks and Dhs275 for house drinks. The sparkling package is for Dhs325.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, JRB and Business Bay, Saturdays, 7pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs255, @lockstockuae

