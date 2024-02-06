Sponsored: Giving back never tasted so good…

As Lunar New Year, known as Tết in Vietnam, approaches, Vietnamese Foodies are gearing up for a unique celebration that goes beyond traditional festivities.

Their annual tradition of sharing revenue with staff on Employee Day gains special significance during this joyous occasion, embodying a spirit of unity and gratitude.

How you can get involved?

On February 9th, 2024, the entire revenue from all orders, whether made online or at one of their seven restaurants, will be shared among the 160 dedicated staff members.

This generous gesture, aligned with the date of the new moon, symbolizes Vietnamese Foodies’ commitment to celebrating their team and acknowledging their hard work throughout the year.

To mark the Lunar New Year holiday on February 10th, each staff member will receive a traditional red envelope containing their share of the revenue from the preceding day. This act not only reflects the brand’s appreciation for its workforce but also aligns with the Vietnamese tradition of spreading good fortune during the festive season.

Why Vietnamese Foodies?

Renowned for its authentic, fresh, and delicious offerings at accessible prices, Vietnamese Foodies has become a staple in Dubai since its launch in 2018.

From the 14-hour-bone-broth beef brisket and vegan pho to rice paper rolls and avocado wasabi prawns and the iconic Banh Mi sandwich with three different fillings, the menu caters to diverse tastes.

Lily Hoa Nguyen, co-founder and executive chef says on the occasion, “Our journey is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and passion of our remarkable staff.”

To partake in their Lunar New Year celebration and express gratitude to the hardworking staff, simply enjoy fresh Vietnamese cuisine from one of their seven restaurants across Dubai or place an order online from various delivery platforms on February 9th, 2024. Their locations include JLT, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills Mall and Damac Mall.

Vietnamese Foodies, various locations around Dubai. vietnamesefoodies.com

Images: Supplied