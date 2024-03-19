Break a sweat and a stretch…

If you’re a yoga babe, this one’s for you. It’s common knowledge that yoga is good for not just your body, but also your mind and your soul. Dubai is home to many state-of-the-art yoga studios that practice a variety of yoga forms. From slow and steady to powered up, there is much to choose from.

Here we have rounded up 21 of the best yoga studios in the city. Go on, you’ll thank us later.

Air Yoga

This studio offers aerial yoga for ladies, vinyasa, restorative, split academies, TRX yoga and special classes for those who need to take more care during practice to strengthen their spines.

Air Yoga, The ICON, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Tel: (0) 58 524 1156, airyoga.ae

Karma Yoga Studio

This yoga studio offers a variety of modalities, like yoga, meditation and healing. Besides being a yoga academy, it is also an art gallery with statues, temples, crystals and artistic carvings collected from travels across the world.

Karma Yoga Studio, Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 399 9301, karmayogadubai.com

Yoga House

Yoga House has studios in Dubai Marina and The Greens, and offers yoga, meditation and pilates classes. Consider it a holistic wellness space, with courses, workshops, retreats and other events. The community feels are strong on this one.

Yoga House, across various locations, yogahouse.ae

DRYP Yoga

At DRYP, try out traditional hot yoga and hot fitness classes with the latest infrared heat technology that gently warms up your body and maintains a consistent temperature throughout. Benefits include detoxing, glowing skin and an immune system boost.

DRYP Yoga, Orra Marina Tower, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 220 5330, dryp.ae

Yoga Ashram

Yoga Ashram offers a wide variety of classes in different forms of exercise suitable for participants from the beginner level to the advanced. There are even classes for sound healing, prenatal yoga and circuit training, for those looking for something more specific.

Yoga Ashram, Jumeirah Bay X3 building, JLT Cluster X, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 360 9199, yogaashram.com

Yoga La Vie

Yoga, pilates, reformer pilates, barre and prenatal classes (with the option of on-site or online) are available at Yoga La Vie. The studio is located in Galleria Mall at The Palm Jumeirah.

Yoga La Vie, Galleria 2 Palm, Golden Mile 10, Golden Mile Galleria, Tel: (0) 4 447 7087, yogalavie.com

Trident Wellness Centre

From traditional hatha yoga to beginners’ ashtanga and yin yoga, Trident Wellness Centre has much to offer in terms of well… wellness. There are personalised and group options to choose from as well, but all focus on the most classical forms of yoga.

Trident Wellness Centre, Trident Bayside, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 441 6287, tridentwellnessdubai.com

Trance Yoga

Trance Yoga practices a customised fusion of the different forms of yoga, and offers individual, group, prenatal and even kids classes. Their schedule is packed with sessions Monday through Friday, so you can pick a slot that’s most convenient for you.

Trance Yoga, The Onyx, Tower 2, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0) 56 391 8999, tranceyogadubai.com

Eclipse

Eclipse positions itself as a holistic well-being hub and yoga studio, and offers as such with retreats, master courses and forms like aerial yoga, barre, pilates, and mobility and animal flow. There are also mindfulness practices such as sound meditation and relaxation.

Eclipse, Marina Quays West Tower, Waterfront Level, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 225 5437, goeclipse.com

Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga

Artistic yoga, founded by Dr Bharat Thakur, combines ancient yoga techniques with modern sports medicine. Choose from on-site group classes, online live classes, corporate sessions, private sessions and a library of pre-recorded classes.

Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga, across various locations, artisticyoga.com

Ananda Yoga Centre

Not only does Ananda Yoga Centre offer classes across various yoga disciplines like hatha, Sivananda, and yin yoga, but it also hosts events like workshops, kirtan, Satsang and more, for a true community experience. Choose from group or private classes, sound healing and immersive journeys.

Ananda Yoga Centre, Damac Executive Heights, Dubai, Tel: (0) 52 422 4882, yoga-ananda.org

Dhyana Dubai

A boutique fitness studio in the heart of Dubai, Dhyana offers yoga and pilates across various disciplines and everyone is welcomed – from teens to athletes and beginners to those recovering from injuries, childbirth and more.

Dhyana Dubai, The Oberoi Centre, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 551 5727, dhyanadubai.com

Thousand Petaled Lotus Yoga Centre

This centre has much to offer in terms of training, and not only has classes for students but also for yoga teachers in training. You can become a certified yoga teacher in aerial yoga, yin yoga and more disciplines, or just take classes for forms like power yoga, vinyasa, gentle yoga, pranayama breathing exercises and more.

Thousand Petaled Lotus Yoga Centre, Detroit House, Motor City, Dubai, Tel: (0) 55 529 7704, 1000petaledlotus.com

Bay Yoga

Bay Yoga’s variety of classes is quite impressive, with hot yoga, bikram / hot 26, inferno hot pilates, lagree megaformer, HIIT, acro stretch, traditional yoga styles, aerials and healing classes. Calling themselves ‘Dubai’s home of hot yoga and pilates’, they’ve been on the block since 2014 – clearly they are doing something right.

Bay Yoga, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 425 5960, bayyoga.me

Pratimoksha

At Pratimoksha, you can choose from a range of different sessions, including signature programs, traditional yoga styles, yoga therapy, prenatal and even teacher training, if you’re looking to become an instructor.

Pratimoksha, Safina Towers, Malaysia Trade Center Oud Metha, Dubai, Tel: (0) 50 395 5613, pratimoksha.org

Maya Blu Yoga Studio

Another boutique yoga studio, Maya Blu offers different classes for different levels of experience. You can train to become a certified instructor, or just take a class of your choice. Besides mindful movement yoga classes for yin, aerial, vinyasa, prenatal and kids including breathing and meditation, the studio also offers classes for cancer patients.

Maya Blu Yoga Studio, Sobha Ivory 2, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0) 55 331 3364, themayablu.com

Skanda Yoga Centre

Besides the traditional yoga practices such as hatha and vinyasa flow, classes specifically designed to address mental health issues such as anxiety, stress and depression can be found at Skanda Yoga Centre. They also have hypnotherapy, meditation and mindfulness classes, sound healing and past life regression.

Skanda Yoga Centre, Lynx Tower, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 336 8826, skanda.yoga

Crimson Chamber Yoga and Wellness Studio

This women-led small business offers classes for all ages and levels of proficiency. In addition to hosting events like community yoga sessions, you can choose from hatha, vinyasa, soul fusion, restorative chair and voice yoga. They also have general fitness and dance classes in many genres.

Crimson Chambers Yoga and Wellness Studio, Sustainable City Plaza, Dubai, Tel: (0) 56 479 9333, thecrimsonchambers.com

YOFIT Hot Studios

This hot yoga studio will make sure you break that sweat with six different categories of hot yoga classes, each focusing on a different discipline.

YOFIT Hot Studios, Onyx Tower 2, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0) 58 592 4135, yofithotstudios.com

Zoga

This brand offers holistic, transformative experiences and has studios in Dubai Internet City and Downtown Dubai. Head to this sanctuary to experience an embodiment of yoga and zen. Traditional Ashtanga Mysore Yoga, Hot Vinyasa, Yin Yoga, mat Pilates, Barre Classes, and more available.

Zoga, various locations, zoga.ae

HWH Studio

Located 18-floors up at the award-winning Talise Spa, HWH Studio is led by world-renowned yogi Adrienne Everett. The gorgeous light-filled space boasts magical views over the Palm Jumeirah and the sparkling Arabian Gulf – the perfect backdrop for an immersive “in-the-zone” wellness experience.

HWH Studio, Burj Al Arab, Dubai. Tel:(0)58 552 0414. jumeirah.com / @hwhstudiodubai

