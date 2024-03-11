The capital’s sporting engine motors along…

Zayed Sports Tournament

The family-favourite tournament will begin on March 11, and you can catch a series of exciting events including football, padel, swimming, petanque, boxing and chess. Kicking off with women’s football, the tournament will showcase the skills of athletes from all across the UAE.

Zayed Sports Tournament, various locations, Abu Dhabi, March 11 to 24. etizan.ae

Saudi Super Cup

If you’ve been following whatson.ae, you would’ve caught this past weekend’s blockbuster announcement: the Saudi Super Cup takes place this April 8 to 11 in Abu Dhabi, and will welcome titans of football including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Featuring Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Wehda, get set for thrilling sporting action on the pitch.

Saudi Super Cup, Abu Dhabi, April 8 to 11, prices TBC. @dctabudhabi

Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships

Abu Dhabi is all set to host the eighth edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships at Zayed Sports City’s Mubadala Arena from May 1 to 8, and will include competitions in the under-16 and 18 categories this year. The adult’s tournament runs from May 1 to 5, followed by the Asian Championships for Youth from May 5 to 8.

Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships, Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, May 1 to 8. @zayedsportscity

UFC Fight Night

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3. visitabudhabi.ae

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

