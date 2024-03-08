It’s never too early for travel inspiration…

Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. Which is why every time is the right time for travel inspiration. If you’re looking to grab a flight and jet away to picturesque locations very soon, this guide to some of the cheapest flights you can book this season may be helpful. Whether for the long weekend or for a mid-Ramadan getaway – it’s your choice.

Here are 4 cheap flights you can book for your next getaway.

To Bishkek on Wizz Air: from Dhs298

Wizz Air stays providing unbelievably cheap deals on flights to beautiful destinations and this flight to Bishkek will cost you only Dhs366 for a round trip from Abu Dhabi if you book for the month of March. They get cheaper still in April, with a roundtrip costing Dhs298. The stunning capital of Kyrgyzstan is a bucket-list destination for sure, with loads of culture, history and natural beauty to soak up.

To Ankara on Wizz Air: from Dhs366

Another sweet Wizz Air deal – book a roundtrip to Ankara and pay only Dhs366 in the month of March. The flight originates from Abu Dhabi and will take you swiftly to the Turkish city. If you’re looking to travel to Ankara soon, March is the best time to do for the most economical fairs, as the prices are seeing a hike come April, especially for return flights back to Abu Dhabi.

To Baku on Wizz Air: from Dhs366

Bank Baku for April, for Wizz Air fares for the heart of Azerbaijan are taking a steep drop in the upcoming month. If you book now to fly in April, you can get a round trip for as little as Dhs366. March isn’t much higher, at Dhs383, so if March is your month, you’re still getting a bang for your buck. Baku is not just the capital, but also the commercial hub of the country, and a great place to start exploring the region.

To Kutaisi on Wizz Air: from Dhs349

Georgia has fast become a hotspot for UAE residents to vacation at. What with the short travel time, generally cheap flights and local costs that won’t break your bank, it’s essentially the perfect quick getaway. And it is stunning after all. If you book to fly in April, you can fly a roundtrip for as little as Dhs349. If you can push to May, they get even cheaper, at Dhs298.

