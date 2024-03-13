A great time is on the cards for the whole family…

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

This delightful family-friendly Easter brunch promises a fun-filled Sunday afternoon of delicious food, live entertainment and fun activities for the little ones. Get set to embark on a culinary journey featuring Easter-themed sweets and dishes including seafood, incredible Italian flavours, a super sushi selection and more, crafted by their skilled chefs. For children, there’s plenty to look forward to, including face painting, an exciting Easter egg hunt, and a surprise visit.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs315. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Tuck into Verso’s ‘La Famiglia’ Easter Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, featuring a spread of traditional favorites and Easter-themed desserts that will be sure to satisfy your sweet cravings. For the little ones, there’s an exciting hunt planned with tasty treats up for grabs. Face painting, family attractions and an outdoor children’s buffet will make this the ideal family outing.

Verso, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs380 house. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @verso_abudhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Easter Sunday is all set to be a super celebration as you head through the iconic arch of the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi with the family, with plenty of fun activities lined up all day long including a unique children’s yoga session, easter egg painting, a rabbit jumping race and a special Madagascar kids’ show.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 31, 10.30am to 8.30pm. Tel:(0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

