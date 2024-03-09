Sponsored: This refined fashion takeover is one you won’t want to miss…

Saadiyat Beach Club is known as the capital’s ultimate luxury daycation, unrolling against the backdrop of one of the world’s finest beaches. But this sun-drenched spot just injected an added dimension of style, teaming up with upscale French swimwear brand Vilebrequin for a stylish, summery takeover.

Unveiled on Saturday March 9, it sees Saadiyat Beach Club smartly dressed up to bring a relaxed and refined taste of the glamorous French Riviera to the shores of Saadiyat. Designer Vincent Darré and his team have adorned the beach club with an array of custom fabrics and hand-painted ceramics, splashing the venue with a little joie de vivre. But not straying too far from the locale, the vibrant colours and patterns draw inspiration from the golden beaches and perfectly blue waters, as well as the island’s treasured inhabitants, the Hawksbill Sea Turtle. As such, Vilebrequin has created a sea turtle motif that forms part of the décor.

The takeover will run until September, meaning you’ll be able to get a taste of the Riviera all summer long while enjoying all the fabulous facilities the beach club has to offer. Take a dip in the sparkling pool, recline in the shade of a plush private cabana, pose on the beach surrounded by the newly adorned parasols, and sip refreshing serves at the rustic-luxe beach bar – however you spend your day at Saadiyat Beach Club, it’s set to ooze Riviera glamour.

But as much about style as it is about substance, a trip to Saadiyat Beach Club isn’t complete without enjoying a gourmet Mediterranean dining experience at Safina. Drink in the breathtaking views, while sampling your way through culinary delights such as towers of fresh oysters and grilled seafood.

Saadiyat Beach Club x Vilebrequin, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 7.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 656 3500. @saadiyatbeachclub