A2RL

Witness a sporting spectacle like you’ve never seen before, as the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) stages an AI-powered spectacle. The abilities of skilled scientists, coders and developers from around the world will bring cutting-edge technologies to racing vehicles, as a series of high-profile autonomous races is established featuring cars, drones and dune buggies. This truly is history in the making.

A2RL, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 27, 4pm to 11pm, free entry. @ymcofficial

Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships

Abu Dhabi is all set to host the eighth edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships at Zayed Sports City’s Mubadala Arena from May 1 to 8, and will include competitions in the under-16 and 18 categories this year. The adult’s tournament runs from May 1 to 5, followed by the Asian Championships for Youth from May 5 to 8.

Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships, Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, May 1 to 8. @zayedsportscity

UFC Fight Night

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3. visitabudhabi.ae

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

UFC 308

UFC action is back again, and this year, UFC 308 is scheduled for October 26 at the Etihad Arena. Accompanying all the high-octane action in the octagon will be the capital’s own fan favourite, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which will include a week-long series of city-wide events, dedicated fan activations, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star appearances, electrifying concerts and a whole lot more. Stay tuned as we hear more in the lead-up to the big week.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae

