Unleash the artist within…

Love a paint and grape? Try something different this week and opt for a Paint in the Dark workshop.

The workshop takes place, well in the dark… but is backed with retro-futuristic vibes and cool music to help fuel your creativity. It uses fluorescent paint which makes it a different experience from the other paint and grape workshops you could have tried here in Dubai.

The unique experience is in Dubai only for two days in April and two days in May: April 27, April 28, May 25 and May 26.

What to expect?

The fun experience takes place in a fluorescent neon-lit setting where you will create your work of art.

Unlike other paint and grape experiences in Dubai where you are provided with an outline to paint in, here the canvas is entirely your creation.

The paints you will use will also include a mix of classic and fluorescent. The black-light, retro-futuristic, artsy, floor-to-ceiling fluorescent ambience adds to the fun art experience. It will be backed with music and we’re sure plenty of chit-chat and laughter providing an overall fun and positive atmosphere.

If you don’t know where to begin, or the creative wheel stops spinning, don’t worry! There will be an artist at the venue who will help guide you to get it turning again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paint In The Dark Experience (@paintinthedarkexperience)



The entire experience lasts around 90 minutes and includes soft drinks.

After it’s over, you can leave with your canvas to show off to your loved ones. Oh, and unless you want to show off your paint-stained attire as well, come in something you don’t mind getting paint splashes on. You will also be provided an apron.

Want to have a go? All you need to do is book your tickets and show up on time. Everything is provided.

The experience is open to those ages 10 and above and can be booked here. It will cost you Dhs160 per person with one soft drink, or you can add in Dhs15 and get two soft drinks during your experience.

Paint in the Dark, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, four experiences in Dubai on April 27, April 28, May 25 and May 26, open to those 10+, from Dhs160, Tel: (0)4 335 8712. paintinthedarkexperience.com

Images: Paint in the Dark