As announced by the United Arab Emirates Cabinet…

If you’re planning a getaway with loved ones or making travel plans for 2024, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays.

From Eid Al Fitr to UAE National Day, here are all the public holidays in UAE in 2024 for both the private and public sectors as approved by the UAE Cabinet.

Here’s the full list of public holidays coming up in 2024

Eid Al Fitr

After the Holy Month of Ramadan, it’s the first Eid holiday of the year – Eid Al Fitr. Also known as the Festival of Breaking Fast, is the celebration to mark the end of the month of Ramadan.

UAE residents will be off from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri). Ramadan 29 corresponds to Monday, April 8 on the Gregorian calendar, meaning this is the first day of the Eid public holiday. Depending on the moon, Ramadan will last for either 29 or 30 days. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will get six days off for Eid, from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Thursday, April 11. Those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend will have a six-day break with work resuming on Friday, April 12. If it’s a 30-day Ramadan, the Eid break will run from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Friday, April 12 (Shawwal 3). Meaning those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break with work resuming on Monday, April 15.

We have to wait for official announcements for this holiday, so stay tuned…

Arafat Day

Arafat Day is considered the holiest day in Islam and in the Islamic calendar, it takes place approximately 70 days after Eid Al Fitr, and marks the second day of Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). In 2024, Arafat Day falls on Dhu Al-Hijjah 9 which corresponds to June 15 which is a Saturday.

The following day marks the start of…

Eid Al Adha

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place. In 2024, it is set to fall on Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12.

Hijri New Year/Islamic New Year

Hijri New Year or Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year. In 2024, it falls on Sunday, July 7, 2024 (Muharram 1)

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

In 2024, Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawiis expected to fall on Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, which corresponds to September 15, 2024 which is a Sunday.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1. In 2024, this is a Sunday. However, after this, the UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. This means it will be a long four-day break for those of us who enjoy a two-day weekend.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcement by officials which is usually released a week or so before the holiday.

Images: Getty Images