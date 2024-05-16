Abu Dhabi Comedy Week promises several days of side-splitting fun with 10 comedy giants…

For the first time, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is bringing the LOLs to the capital for a week-long extravaganza at Etihad Arena from May 18 to 26. Some of the best comedians from all over the world will land in the capital to marvel at our new airport and ply their trade in all the wicked wonder they can muster. Eight shows have been jammed into this inaugural offering, which might make it tricky for you to see everyone. But it shouldn’t stop you from trying.

Here’s a look at the line-up of international jokesters headed to our shores this month…

Aziz Ansari

When: May 18

A comedic dynamo with a knack for turning life’s quirks into side-splitting comedy gold. Born in South Carolina and raised in the heart of the South, Ansari’s cultural background infuses his humour with a unique perspective that resonates across continents. Bursting onto the scene with his role in Parks and Recreation, Aziz quickly became a household name. His stand-up specials like Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening and Right Now showcase his razor-sharp wit and keen observational humour, earning him accolades and a devoted fanbase worldwide. Beyond the stage, Ansari is a writer, actor, and producer, continually pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be funny in the digital age. With his infectious energy and relatable charm, Aziz Ansari proves time and again that laughter truly is the best medicine – and he’s just the doctor we need.

Tickets from Dhs250 to Dhs695. Doors open at 6.30pm. etihadarena.ae

Tommy Tiernan and Kevin Bridges

When: May 19

Double over with laughter as two comedic powerhouses join forces for a night of unstoppable fun at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. First up is the irrepressible Tommy Tiernan, hailing from Ireland and known for his fearless, boundary-pushing comedy. With a quick wit and a penchant for storytelling, Tiernan’s infectious energy will have you snorting down the aisles. And then there’s Scotsman Kevin Bridges, whose sharp observational humour and endearing charm have made him a household name in the comedy world. From humble beginnings in Glasgow to sold-out arena tours, Bridges’ ability to find the funny in the everyday is nothing short of genius. Together, Tiernan and Bridges promise a night of laughter, surprises, and unbridled fun.

Tickets from Dhs250 to Dhs545. Doors open at 6.30pm. etihadarena.ae

Andrew Schulz

When: May 22

Hailing from NYC, Schulz is an internationally renowned stand-up comic and podcaster known for his unfiltered comedy. Making history, Schulz sold out the iconic Radio City Music Hall twice in one night during his last North American tour, Infamous, attracting over 150,000 fans. Rejecting conventional norms, he released his special independently on YouTube, amassing a record-breaking 16 million views, making it the most-watched comedy special on the platform. From starring in Netflix’s Schulz Saves America to hosting the wildly popular podcast Flagrant, Schulz’s fearless approach to comedy has captivated millions worldwide. Don’t miss your chance to experience Schulz’s merciless and masterful crowd work live on stage. Read more here.

Tickets from Dhs250 to Dhs395. Doors open at 6.30pm. etihadarena.ae

Bassem Youseff and Maz Jobrani

When: May 24

Two Middle Eastern comedic legends, Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani, join forces for a very special evening at the Etihad Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. Bassem Youssef, affectionately known as one of Egypt’s funniest men, brings his razor-sharp wit and insightful commentary to the stage. A formaer surgeon turned comedian, Youssef skyrocketed to fame as the host of Al Bernameg, the groundbreaking political satire show that captivated audiences across the Middle East, reaching an astonishing 30 million viewers weekly. Recognised in Time Magazine’s influential list and honoured with the International Press Freedom Award, Youssef is a comedic force to be reckoned with. Sharing the stage with him is the globally acclaimed comedian and actor, Maz Jobrani. With appearances on hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Last Man Standing, Jobrani’s comedic talents have earned him widespread acclaim.

Tickets from Dhs250 to Dhs445. Doors open at 6.30pm. etihadarena.ae

Tom Segura

When: May 25

With a string of hit Netflix specials including Ball Hog, Disgraceful, Mostly Stories, and Completely Normal, Segura has solidified his status as one of the most exciting names in comedy right now. His New York Times Bestselling book, I’d Like To Play Alone, Please, showcases his unique brand of storytelling, earning accolades from Forbes as ‘laugh out loud funny’. Segura’s podcasts, including Your Mom’s House and 2 Bears 1 Cave, boast millions of listeners, too. And judging by the overwhelmingly positive comments from his recently wrapped I’m Coming Everywhere, Segura continues to spread laughter and joy wherever he goes.

Tickets from Dhs195 to Dhs400. Doors open at 5pm. etihadarena.ae

Chris Tucker

When: May 25

Chris Tucker, the iconic comedian-turned-actor-returned-comedian, takes the stage for a special stand-up show as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. After over a decade away from the stand-up scene, Tucker embarked on a triumphant return with his first major tour last year, captivating audiences across the US before landing in Abu Dhabi for a one-night-only event. From his humble beginnings in local Atlanta comedy clubs to becoming a Hollywood superstar with unforgettable roles in films like The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, and the beloved Rush Hour trilogy, Tucker’s talent and charisma have left an indelible mark on the entertainment world. Don’t miss this unforgettable late-night performance following Tom Segura.

Tickets from Dhs250 to Dhs745. Doors open at 8.30pm. etihadarena.ae

Joy Koy

When: May 26

Fresh from hosting the Golden Globes, Jo Koy returns to the UAE for a one-night-only show. With a comedic style that’s conversational, story-based, and reminiscent of comedy legends like Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, and Whoopi Goldberg, Koy has amassed a devoted following of two million fans on Instagram. Starting out on the nineties stand-up circuit in Las Vegas, Koy has since become a household name with multiple well-received comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including the acclaimed Jo Koy: In His Elements, which spotlighted local talent in Manila, Philippines. His recent deal with Netflix for two more shows solidifies his status as a comedy powerhouse. On screen, Koy led the 2022 comedy film Easter Sunday and appeared in this year’s Haunted Mansion reboot alongside Danny DeVito. With sold-out arenas worldwide and accolades including the “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Jo Koy remains at the top of his game.

Tickets from Dhs180 to Dhs500. Doors open at 7.30pm.

etihadarena.ae

