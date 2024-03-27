Laughter shall ring in the air every day of the week…

Like the existing line up of A-list performers for Abu Dhabi Comedy Week wasn’t funny enough, masters of the craft, Andrew Schulz and Chris Tucker have now been confirmed for the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week in May.

Andrew Schulz, who brought his signature brand of shock comedy to the capital as recently as in October, will be back to raise your brows and have you in splits when the immensely popular New York-native takes to the stage on Yas on March 22. You can also expect hilarity at its finest with high-energy Rush Hour star Chris Tucker at his late show, following Tom Segura’s performance at the Etihad Arena on May 25.

Tickets for both performances go on pre-sale at noon on Thursday, March 28, followed by general sales from noon the following day. You can grab yours at livenation.me.

Who else is coming to Abu Dhabi Comedy Week?

Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani

The duo will join forces for a side-splitting show on May 24, bringing the laughs with their unmistakeable sense of humor. Bassem, a surgeon-turned comedian and one of Egypt’s funniest personalities has been recognised in TIME magazine’s most influential list for 2013, and Maz, a comedian-turned-actor who has appeared in shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm and more.

Aziz Ansari

Aziz is a popular face on the global comedy circuit, with his career highlights including his role as Tom Waverford on popular comedy series Parks and Recreation. He’s also acted in popular comedy movies such as I Love You, Man and 30 minutes or Less among others, and will be on stage at the Etihad Arena on May 18.

Tommy Tiernan and Kevin Bridges

Irish funnyman Tommy Tiernan and Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges will be taking to the Etihad Arena stage in the capital on Sunday, May 19, as part of the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, bringing to the audience a combination of side-splitting British and Irish comedy.

Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee

The brains behind the hilarious Bad Friends podcast will perform at the Etihad Arena on May 21, following the immense success of their podcast known for its unique blend of humor, honesty, and unfiltered banter. With candid conversations, outrageous humor, and chemistry you wouldn’t find even in a lab, this duo will tackle a whole host of of topics ranging from their daily lives to current events.

Tom Segura

The Briton, who has ascended to the heights of the comedy business, will bring his incredible storytelling and witty humour to the capital on Saturday, May 25. Known for his popular Netflix specials Ball Hog, Mostly Stories and Completely Normal, he’s also performing at 300 shows only on his I’m Coming Everywhere tour, packing in the laughs as he traverses the planet.

Jo Koy

Abu Dhabi has waited a while to be introduced to Jo Koy’s humour, and this time it looks like it’s all about to go down at the Etihad Arena on May 26. With humble beginnings performing at a Vegas coffee house, he’s become a leading name in the industry today and in addition to selling out venues worldwide, also continues to entertain with his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is poised to push the emirate’s live entertainment scene to greater heights. Grab your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26. etihadarena.ae