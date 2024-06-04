A tribute to one of the world’s most beloved dishes…

Not that we need any more reasons to feast on sushi, but we hear June 18 is World Sushi Day. On that note, here are 4 super spots to celebrate World Sushi Day in Abu Dhabi.

Le Bistro by Salmontini

This exciting eat at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi is welcoming guests to delight in an all you can eat sushi journey, all week long, no less. From June 17 to 23, you can enjoy an array of sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi, meticulously crafted by their expert chefs, for only Dhs139. Before you go, read our review here.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight, June 17 to 23. @lebistro_bysalmontini

99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi

One of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s best dining spots serves up haute Japanese cuisine like few others do, and with a supreme selection of sushi, sides and unmatched views of the Al Maryah canal, they have all the bases covered. This Michelin Guide eat brings you light, enjoyable dishes such as the Alaskan king crab gunkan, lobster maki with sake, dragonfly maki and a whole lot more. You might have 99 problems, but sushi ain’t one.

99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30 and 7pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)02 672 3333. @99sushiuae

Café Sushi

Celebrate World Sushi Day in inimitable style with an endless platter of unlimited sushi at Café Sushi. You can savour this exciting spread packed with flavour and colour, every day for lunch and dinner. With a creative new vegan menu and a refreshing selection of beverages, this is one impressive option you don’t want to miss.

Café Sushi, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30pm, 7pm to 10.30pm daily, Dhs179. @cafesushi_abudhabi

Sushi Art

One of Abu Dhabi’s culinary hotspots, Al Qana, now houses Sushi Art, and this marks their third opening in the capital, taking it to a total of 10 across the UAE. Located right across The National Aquarium, look out for sleek Japanese interiors and aesthetically designed bars, as you pick from a menu that showcases the richness of Japanese cuisine.

Sushi Art, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11am to midnight, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 556 3203. @sushiartuae